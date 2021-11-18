Nashoba gathers to stun Masconomet in Div. 2 State Hockey Semifinals – Boston Herald





BURLINGTON Rallying to tie the score with less than a minute left in its Div. 2 state semifinal matchup Wednesday night took a huge effort from No. 4 Nashoba at Burlington High School. The rest of what went through two overtimes and a shootout to upset the previously undefeated No. 1 Masconomet? Superpowers were needed for that. Behind a sensational defensive effort anchored by senior goalkeeper Lauren Basteris with 16 saves and scoring a couple of times when they needed it most, the Wolves (17-2-2) came back twice from a one-goal deficit to eventually take down the previously undefeated Chieftains. , 3 to beat. -2, by taking a 4-3 lead in a shootout. With the win, Nashoba will move on to play Westwood for its second state title since 2018. Game details are yet to be determined. This was just absolutely incredible, said head coach Jaime Mariani. I’m so excited that my seniors can just go to the state finals. I thought my keeper had gone mad tonight. It was absolute, just this is unbelievable. I just can’t believe it, I’m so happy for them. A charged Masconomet foul put Nashoba to the test time and again with a barrage of shots and 14 penalty chances, giving it a 2-1 lead with less than a minute to play on goals from Kenzie Carey and Maggie Sturgis. But with 38 seconds left, Nashoba reacted to the third shot it could muster in the second half to make it 2-2 when Ali Vanasse slammed into a Kayla Flanagan hard drive. The Nashobas defense limited the Chieftains’ powerful attack from there into the next two overtime, with Basteri taking care of the rest with four difficult saves between two 7-on-7 overtime hours. That made for the shootout, where the Wolves really shined. Lela Boermeester, Anna Bonazzoli, Graham Straface and Vanasse each scored four points in the shootout, while Sturgis, Julia Graves and Lily Conway Masconomet gave three. Ava Tello was given a penalty on the last bid to tie the shootout at 4-4, but against one of the best scorers in the state with Sturgis on the line, Basteri delivered the night’s save. It was so stressful, Basteri said. I was a little nervous, but we practice that every day. So I just came back to my roots, sat down. … It’s unbelievable (to continue). Much of the way was back and forth between two programs with much success in recent memory, though it looked like Masconomet was heading into the state’s final game behind the bile of his strong senior class. However, it took Nashoba just one crack in the final minute of regulation to even the score, and the rest of what the Wolves showed turned out to be just enough to clear the disruption.

