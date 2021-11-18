College football coaching carousel – Latest buzz, top candidates, analysis of every vacancy





Industry insiders warned us in 2020. Despite a higher-than-expected number of changes in college football coaching during the coronavirus pandemic, the upcoming carousel had a chance to be historically active. The predictions come true. Starting with USC after two games and LSU after seven, schools are making rapid and furious changes in coaching. Clay Helton, fired from USC, landed a new job at Georgia Southern in early November. The early hiring signing period is fueling athletic directors this year as they hope to complete hires in time to salvage or bolster classes. There is plenty of activity from now until mid-December. We’ve got you covered. Here we provide the latest information from Adam Rittenberg, Chris Low, Mark Schlabach and others on the top coaching searches, the vacancies that may open soon, and the candidates to fill the vacancies. It will be updated throughout the carousel. Latest buzz on:

LSU | USC | Virginia Tech | Washington | TCU | Washington State Go to other topics:

Getting hot in Miami? | Moving moves in Pac-12? | Other vacancies | Filled vacancies The last chat South Carolinas Shane BeamerSon of legendary Virginia Tech coach Frank Beamer, said he will not be a candidate to replace fired Hokies coach Justin Fuente. The 44-year-old Beamer has led the Gamecocks to a 5-5 record in his first season as head coach. South Carolina can reach a bowling match by winning one of their last two home games — against Auburn on Saturday or against Clemson on November 27. He played at Virginia Tech from 1995 to 1999, then was an assistant head coach and running back coach from 2011 to 2015. “Of course I love Virginia Tech,” Beamer said at a news conference on Wednesday. “I moved there when I was 10 years old. My parents still live there. I have special memories of my time in Blacksburg, and it will always be special to me. But this is where I want to be. When I say that this is my dream job, I didn’t say that just to sound good at a press conference. This is my home.” — Schlabach

