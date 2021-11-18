WTA chairman has ‘hard to believe’ email from PengShuai





The head of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) has cast doubt on an email purportedly written by tennis player Peng Shuai and released by Chinese state media. Most important points: Earlier this month, tennis star Peng Shuai claimed via social media that she was forced into sex by a former senior Chinese government politician.

Earlier this month, tennis star Peng Shuai claimed via social media that she was forced into sex by a former senior Chinese government politician. Chinese media this week published an email claiming to be from Ms Peng

Chinese media this week published an email claiming to be from Ms Peng The global tennis community, including stars Naomi Osaka and Novak Djokovic, have expressed concerns about Ms Peng’s whereabouts and her safety. WTA chairman Steve Simon said in a statement that he had “hard to believe” that the email was written by Ms Peng or “what was attributed to her”. Ms Peng, one of China’s biggest sports stars, claimed on social media earlier this month that Zhang Gaoli, a former member of the Standing Committee of China’s Politburo, allegedly forced her into sex and that they later had an on-off consensual relationship. . However, she said in her post that she had no evidence for this and could not prove the claim. The global tennis community is alarmed that Ms Peng has not been seen since the post. Earlier this week, the governing body of men’s tennis (ATP) backed the WTA’s call for China to investigate the allegations. China’s global TV network, CGTN, previously posted online Ms Pengin’s alleged email stating that she “was not missing, nor am I unsafe”. Loading “I’m just resting at home and everything is fine.” Ms Peng’s alleged email also states that the sexual assault allegations attributed to her were “untrue”. Loading Doubts have been raised about the authenticity of the email on social media, with the WTA chairman stating that he was unable to reach Ms Peng after repeated attempts to confirm. “The WTA and the rest of the world need independent and verifiable evidence that it is safe,” Simonsaid said. “Peng Shuai must be able to speak freely, without coercion or intimidation from any source. “Her allegation of sexual assault must be respected, investigated with full transparency and without censorship.” Ms Peng, 35, was the first Chinese player to top the world rankings when she was double number one in 2014. She won doubles titles at Wimbledon in 2013 and the French Open in 2014. Mr Zhang, now 75, served as Deputy Prime Minister between 2013 and 2018 and served on the Politburo Standing Committee between 2012 and 2017. Four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka took to social media to express her concerns about MsPeng’s whereabouts. Space to play or pause, M to mute, left and right arrows to search, up and down arrows for volume. Novak Djokovic calls the disappearance of tennis player Peng Shuai “shocking”. “Recently I was notified of a fellow tennis player [who]went missing shortly after she revealed she had been sexually assaulted,” Osaka writes. “Censorship is never okay at all costs, I hope Peng Shuai and her family are safe and well. “I am in shock of the current situation and I am sending love and light her way. #whereispengshuai.” ABC/Reuters

