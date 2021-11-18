Sled Classic returns in a celebration of all things Sled Hockey





“That’s the rink where I played club hockey as a kid,” Wallace told the podcast. “So I’m more than excited to get back and play.” Wallace added that the support of the NHL in general has been quite important to the viability of sled hockey in the U.S. “It’s no mystery that hockey in general is an expensive sport to get into,” Wallace said. “That’s why these basic programs are so important. “But that goes one step further when you talk about sled hockey, because not only do you have to buy all the hockey equipment, you also have to buy specialized sleds… and the sticks. You can’t just walk into a pro shop and pick up that stuff.” Last year no Sled Classic was held due to COVID-19. In the 2019 edition, hosted by the St. Louis Blues, 31 teams competed in five divisions. The champions included: Boston Bruins, Tier I; Pittsburgh Penguins, Level II; Tampa Bay Lightning, Level III; Detroit Red Wings, Level IV; and Chicago Blackhawks, Level V. The annual round-robin tournament between NHL-affiliated teams began in 2010. That first Sled Classic featured four teams and 46 players and has grown explosively ever since. During the Sled Classic, USA Hockey will host a “Try Hockey for Free” event for students at John F. Kennedy School in Newark, New Jersey. Held on November 20 at 2 p.m. in the Ice Vault, the event offers boys and girls the chance to try their hand at sled hockey for the first time. Wallace’s own Paralympic dream was born at the Ice Vault when he was 11 years old, visiting fellow Garden Stater and current US teammate Josh Pauls with his 2010 Games gold medal. “He brought that gold medal back to our local program and showed it to me,” Wallace told the podcast. “That’s really when it happened, and I set my sights on the potential making of the U.S. National and Paralympic teams.” Wallace started out as a standing hockey player and then moved on to sled hockey while growing up in New Jersey. “It was amazing,” Wallace told the podcast. “You meet a lot of people you know. You meet a lot of people you don’t know. There are so many different teams and organizations and opportunities to go on the ice and play hockey. So it was a great experience. “From the time I could walk until now, my life has revolved around sports. I am proud to be an athlete. Even if you’re not at an elite level, even if you’re not trying to get to the NHL, the Olympics, or the Paralympic Games, it really can still change your life in a positive way.” Story of Red Line Editorial, Inc.

