BYU football: Drew Jensen unsure if hell will return in 2022, or fly on

Drew Jensen’s first-ever game in a BYU football uniform against McNeese State in 2018, after the last game of a 30-3 blowout ended in the worst possible way. He suffered a devastating knee injury and was out for the rest of the year.

The backup linebacker is still unsure how his career as a Cougar will end, but he is determined and determined to go out on a more positive note.

Listed as a redshirt sophomore on BYUs roster Although he has been on the program for four years since returning from a mission to Santa Fe, Argentina, for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Jensen is trying to decide whether this will be his last season or whether he will return. coming for another in 2022.

Right now it’s 50-50, I’d say, he told Deseret News on Tuesday as the No. 14 Cougars (8-2) continued preparations for Saturday’s 2 p.m. MST game in Georgia Southern (3- 7).

Jensen was honored in case he decides to leave with 13 other players on Senior Day before the Cougars crushed Idaho State 59-14 at LaVell Edwards Stadium, and participated in the Senior Walk with fellow red shirt sophomore Tyler Allgeier after the game. and juniors James Empey and Lopini Katoa.

But that doesn’t mean he’s Audi 5,000, to borrow a line from the 1990s.

I haven’t made a final, full decision yet, he said. I have an option to leave, so that’s why I decided to walk (on Senior Day) and see how the season goes and see what the body feels like and see where life can take me.

A geography graduate, Jensen will graduate in December with a degree in global studies, which would serve him well if he achieves a lifelong goal and becomes a pilot in a commercial airline. He checked out a few flying schools in Arizona during Cougars bye week last week and got even more excited to pursue that career.

To be honest, I haven’t talked much to coaches about it yet, he said. I plan to (soon). That’s why I’d say it’s 50-50. I want to start flying school at some point in my life, and the best time to do so is as soon as possible, they say. So that’s why I’m stuck with it.

Jensen has appeared in all 10 games this season, both on special teams and as a valuable LB after center linebacker Keenan Pili sustained a knee injury in game three, against the state of Arizona. Hes made 23 tackles and came up with a massive interception in the bottom half of the 66-49 win over Virginia.

The momentum-swinging pick vs. Bronco Mendenhall’s Cavaliers was no different from the pick he had last year in the 28-14 win over San Diego State.

The Virginia (intercept) was special to do it against the coach who made me my very first scholarship offer and against the coach I actually first committed to BYU, he said. The one against San Diego State stood out because I wasn’t sure I was going to get a lot of reps in that game. They are both my favorites, for different reasons.

Fellow linebacker Ben Bywater said if Jensen decides to move on, he will be missed on and off the field.

Drew Jensen is a breeding stallion. I have nothing but good things to say about Drew. He’s an energetic guy and I’ll be sad to see him go, Bywater said. He will be great at whatever he does because he is a super real guy. I’m excited for him no matter what he tackles in his life.

Jensen and Bywater are on similar trails, having grown up in Salt Lake County Jensen in Cottonwood Heights and Bywater in Holladay among University of Utah fans. Both suffered injuries in their first year at BYU that delayed their development.

Jensen has cousins ​​who played for BYU basketball brothers Nick and Jackson Emery and University of Utah football. His mother and the Emerys mother are sisters. Another sister married into the Rice family who donated millions to build the Rice-Eccles Stadium in the US.

I grew up a little bit as a very, very big BYU fan at some stages in my life. And in other phases of my life, I was a bit split, Jensen said. Our family is somewhat divided in the middle. My dad was a diehard Utes fan and for some reason I leaned more on the BYU side.

Jensen broke his wrist while attempting to play QB in his early days at Brighton, then played various positions on both sides of the ball before tearing the ACL in his right knee during the second game of his junior season. It’s the same knee he would later injure in that first game for BYU.

The injury dampened his hiring, but he still got offers from Utah, Utah State, Oregon State and BYU, according to Scout.com. Rated the No. 20 security prospect in the West by Scout, the three-star prospect committed to Mendenhall and BYU in July 2015.

Jensen hasn’t developed into the star some expected of him thanks to early injury and a deep group of LBs and safeties over the past few seasons, but he has exceeded his own expectations and achieved more than he thought he would after regaining his ACL. had torn.

I was talking to my father about it this week, he said. I think that’s the most humble way to say it (he’s happy with his career). I feel really good about it.

Honestly, I loved every second of it. It’s been so much fun. All my best friends are on the team and the coaches were tremendous mentors and great to deal with. I would say it was one of the best times of my life.

And it may never end. It’s an excruciating decision for hundreds of players across the country who have been given an extra year by the NCAA to qualify because of the pandemic.

I think it will be decided within the next few weeks, Jensen said. I definitely want to talk to the coaches and see what they think is best, and kind of make a decision based on what’s best for my future and my health, both mentally and physically.