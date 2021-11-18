Concerns rise over safety of Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai after sexual abuse email

In Email, Peng Shuai Claims Her Past Sexual Abuse Allegations Are “Untrue”

Beijing, China:

The women’s tennis boss has cast doubt on an email reportedly posted to Chinese media by tennis star Peng Shuai, saying it “only raises my concerns for her safety.”

Steve Simon, chairman of the WTA, said in a statement that he found it “hard to believe” that the email was written by Peng, who has not been heard from since he claimed two weeks ago that a powerful Chinese politician sexually assaulted her. had abused.

Peng, a former Wimbledon and French Open doubles champion, claimed earlier this month on Twitter-like Weibo that former Deputy Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli “forced” her into sex during a long-term on-again, off-again relationship.

The claims were quickly deleted from social media and she has not been seen since, raising concerns about her well-being.

However, the state-run CGTN posted a screenshot on Twitter of what it believes was an email written by Peng to Simon and other WTA officials.

In the email, Peng claims her previous sexual abuse allegations are “untrue” and says she is “resting at home and everything is fine.”

But doubts were soon raised about the language used in Peng’s alleged email, which Twitter users noticed had a cursor visible in the screenshot posted by CGTN.

Simon said he struggled to believe it was authentic.

“The statement released today by Chinese state media about Peng Shuai only raises my concerns about her safety and whereabouts,” Simon wrote in a statement.

“I find it hard to believe that Peng Shuai wrote the email we received or believe what is attributed to her,” he added.

He said he had repeatedly tried to reach her through various forms of communication, but to no avail.

He called for “independent and verifiable proof that she is safe”.

‘Incredible courage’

“Peng Shuai showed incredible courage in describing an allegation of sexual assault against a former top official in the Chinese government,” Simon said.

“Her allegation of sexual assault must be respected, investigated with full transparency and without censorship.

“Women’s voices should be heard and respected, not censored or dictated.”

China has kept quiet about growing concerns over the tennis star, whose claims marked the first time the fledgling #MeToo movement has struck the highest echelons of the ruling Communist Party.

But Beijing has previously faced allegations of forced confession on state media, with British regulators revoking the CGTN’s license for failing to adhere to its fairness and privacy rules.

William Nee of Chinese Human Rights Defenders advocacy group said Peng’s statement “shouldn’t be taken at face value.”

“The Chinese government has a long history of arbitrarily detaining people involved in controversial matters, controlling their ability to speak freely and forcing them to make statements,” he said in a statement.

No called on Beijing to prove she was not detained.

‘Power of the State’

Mareike Ohlberg of the German Marshall Fund wrote on Twitter that these kinds of messages “are not intended to convince people, but to intimidate and demonstrate the power of the state”.

The message from Beijing is clear: “‘We tell you she’s fine, and who are you to say otherwise?'” she wrote.

Details about Peng’s allegations remain deleted from the Chinese internet.

On Nov. 2, Peng wrote on social media that Zhang — who is in his 70s — “forced” her into sex and said they had an on-again, off-again relationship that lasted several years.

However, the post appeared to have been quickly removed, prompting quick accusations from Beijing critics of online censorship.

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka said on Wednesday she was “shocked” by the matter, while Novak Djokovic and a host of other players said in recent days they were deeply concerned about her.

American player Jessica Pegula tweeted on Thursday that she hoped the WTA “continues to show what we stand for as players”.

“I hope more people, not just tennis players, shed some light on this very worrying situation,” she wrote.

China’s National Tennis Federation has not responded to AFP’s requests for comment.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.)