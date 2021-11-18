‘Little India’ in US squad for Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup | Hockey News

NEW DELHI: When the American boys under 21 won the bronze medal at the Pan American Games, they not only ended their long wait to be on an international podium, but also said a silent prayer – for the opportunity they deserved at a flight to India for the Junior World Cup. Not that they wanted a team to pull out, but in Covid times you never know.The story unfolded just like that.Covid-related travel restrictions forced Australia and New Zealand to withdraw from the tournament. The FIH sprang into action and the next two best placed teams were brought on board. The US was one, and their neighbors Canada the other. Later on, England also withdrew for the same reasons, and that vacant space was awarded to Poland.“It was a great feeling. For a lot of kids growing up, that’s the dream, the Junior World Cup. When we heard the news that we are going, it was a dream come true.” Jatin Sharma’s emotion of joy was easily heard in his voice as he answered the TimesofIndia.com call the day before the team was due to fly out of California.

Jatin Sharma (Photo Courtesy: Jatin Sharma)

Jatin Sharma, as the name suggests, is an American hockey player of Indian descent. Together with Sharma, four others form a ‘little India’ in the American 18-man team. Not to forget a well-known figure in the dugout – American senior men’s team coach Harendra Singh, who was due to travel to Bhubaneswar with the junior squad.

Harendra, who coached defending champion India to the Junior World Cup title in 2016, was roped by USA Field Hockey earlier this year; and they don’t want to miss his insider knowledge and first hand experience of Indian conditions and players.

Apart from Sharma, Mehtab Grewal, Gurcharan Johal, Amrinderpal Singh and Shomik Chakraborty are the other players of Indian descent in the US squad.

Mehtab Grewal (Photo courtesy: Jatin Sharma)

“I think the Indian hockey community here in America is pretty big, especially in California,” Sharma said during his conversation with TimesofIndia.com.

“When I was growing up, almost 80% of my team was made up of a lot of kids of Indian descent. A lot of the older people who moved to America from India brought the sport with them. They are trying to grow the sport here because the sport of hockey is not very big, the Indian community does a lot for the sport.

“My father used to play in India and then moved here and started coaching youth clubs here. My father was actually my first coach until I was about 16. So I owe it all to him,” said Jatin.

After moving to the US, Sharma’s father founded the Stanford Lightning Youth Field Hockey club and later the Hayward Hawks Field Hockey Club around the San Francisco Bay area.

Now Sharma helps his father coach the Stanford Lightning U-10s.

A tournament in India gives the families of these players the chance to visit their ancestral towns and cities, but the pandemic era has forced the world to think and decide differently. So only Mehtab’s family is traveling with the team this time.

For a long time, most of these players did not step on the ground of the country their parents belonged to. For 20-year-old Sharma, it’s been over a decade. So it’s no surprise that he couldn’t remember the exact location of his ancestral hometown.

“Close to Jalandhar,” he said.

“I’ve been to India twice. Once I think I was one year old and the other time I was seven. The last time I was in India was in 2008. It’s been a long time.”

“I wanted to go to Punjab with my family, but I have to go back to Moorpark in Los Angeles. We have a senior team camp which I think starts the day after we get back from the Junior World Cup.”

Amrinderpal Singh | (Photo courtesy: Jatin Sharma)

Sharma and Chakraborty are among the few in the junior squad who have also played for the U.S. senior team.

“I got my first cap in the senior team in February 2020. Then I believe there are also three players in the senior men’s team at the moment who will also be part of this Junior World Cup,” said Jatin.

FUNDRAISER FOR TOUR, ONLINE LESSONS ON TOUR

Mention hockey to American sports fans, and most of them would think of ice hockey. They like to call hockey on artificial grass ‘field hockey’. `

So Sharma loves it when he says hockey “isn’t that big” in the US. This is further emphasized by the fact that players and the federation itself have to raise funds for international assignments.

A similar fundraiser was held for participation in the Junior World Cups in India (men) and South Africa (women).

Gurcharan Johal (Photo courtesy: Jatin Sharma)

“Unfortunately, our junior program is self-funded. As you know, hockey is not that big in America, so we try to raise as much money as possible. But a lot of the expenses come from the pockets of the families,” says Jatin. further told TimesofIndia.com.

“I’m not sure about the numbers (the money raised so far), but we’ll raise as much as we can and then the US Men’s Field Hockey Foundation will give us huge donations. This trip certainly wouldn’t be possible without them.

How much should a player or his family contribute on average?

“I believe $2,000 (about Rs 1.5 lakh),” Jatin replied.

But that’s not all the players have to do to make an international hockey trip possible.

Most of them are students and they have to continue their online classes while on tour.

“I’m currently in my third year of college,” says Jatin, who is pursuing a degree in computer science. “This quarter I’m taking online classes because of course we’re traveling for the World Cup. Lots of other kids are doing the same… high school students. Even when we’re travelling, we still have to study.”

FOCUSED ON THE QUARTER-FINAL

With the Netherlands, Spain and Korea in Group C, in which the USA is located, it is a tough task for the American boys to finish in the top two for a place in the knockouts.

But they have boarded the flight to India with the aim of reaching at least a quarter-final.

“Our team goal for the tournament is to reach the quarter-finals. It will of course be a difficult goal with the teams in our group, but anything can happen in international hockey,” said Jatin, who played basketball in high school, next to participating in varsity football until he finished high school.

That goal, too, will be a mountain to climb for the US, with the players not used to playing together regularly due to geographic and academic hurdles.

The squad meets just one week before each international tournament.

“It’s hard because we don’t often play together. It’s hard to learn each other’s playing styles (in a short period of time), but we have to make the best of it, because that’s the way it is,” said Jatin.

“Our team at the moment is a mix of young and a few old players. We are going to do our best and hopefully make our country and our families proud of the Junior World Cup.”