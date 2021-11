Will Smith Talks to Venus, Serena Williams on ‘Red Table Talk’

Red Table Talk, known for its nuanced and engaging conversations, may have dropped its most exciting episode yet. Prior to the release of king richard, Will Smith took over the series and brought tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams sat down to discuss their contract as executive producer on the film, their record-breaking careers, and the lessons learned from their parents along the way. In Warner Bros.’ King Richard, Smith shines like Richard Williams, father and the first coach of Venus and Serena. One of the most highly anticipated films of the year, the story focuses on the early days of their professional careers as the sisters begin training and making a splash on the world stage. King Richard releases in theaters on Fridays and on HBO Max. With prices already growing, the film has everyone talking about Venus and Serena’s path to becoming a global superstar. For the sisters, however, it’s “still surreal.” (Credit: Facebook Watch) After watching the trailer, Serena revealed that it made her “super, super emotional”. While both Venus and Serena are executive producers on King Richard, they didn’t join until they viewed the completed project. Serena explained that their story is complicated and nuanced, especially given the unconventional way their father fought to break down barriers so that his daughters could succeed in tennis. Plus, Serena joked with Smith, Hollywood can “get it right or get it wrong sometimes.” Luckily they are okay with King Richard. “For me, I wanted to honor you two and honor your family in a way that will resonate in your heart forever,” Smith revealed. Smith compared his approach to the film to when he starred Mohammed Ali in 2001’s Butwhich he didn’t want to do at first. “Muhammad Ali asked me personally… it’s such a daunting task. What you represent and what you have created, your story is one of the most inspiring stories in American history,” Smith said. He compared a film to a snapshot that “lasts forever,” revealing “you don’t want to take a terrible picture of such beautiful subjects.” Venus shared that, through their intense tennis coaching, they were taught life lessons along the way. “My mom and dad, they wanted us to handle the life that was coming at us, so the way we approached tennis was also the way we approached life,” she said. “They wanted us to be champions in life and it worked out pretty well!” Venus added. (LR) Serena Williams and Venus Williams attend the 2021 AFI Fest Closing Night premiere of Warner Bros. “King Richard” at the TCL Chinese Theater on November 14, 2021 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) The Red Table Talk serves as the first time Venus and Serena are joined by their mother and sisters in a media appearance. The episode is available now on Facebook View. Are you subscribed to the Grios podcast Acting Up? Download our latest episodes now!

