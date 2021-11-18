Huskers overpower tar heels 27-6





LINCOLN The No. 9 Nebraska wrestling team dominated No. 15 North Carolina, conceding just six points and taking three consecutive bonus points wins to beat the Tar Heels (2-2, 0-0 ACC) 27-6 at the Devaney Center on Wednesday night. defeat . #17 Liam Cronin (125) started the night strong for the Huskers with a takedown and breakaway en route to a loss to Spencer Moore by decision, 3-1. North Carolina then scored the lone points of the dual as #30 Alex Thomsen (133) and #5 Chad Red Jr. (141) kept their games close but lost by decision, and North Carolina took a 6-3 lead before Nebraska won the remaining seven games. At 149, #14 Ridge Lovett continued his early season success when he upset No. 6 Zach Sherman by decision 4-3. Lovett is now 3-0 on the season. The most exciting match of the night took place at 157 as #16 Peyton Robb followed suit and defeated defending champion #2 Austin O’Connor to give him just two points in a 5-2 decision win. Robb now has an impressive career record of 33-13. Action continued as Bubba Wilson (165) fought Sonny Santiago and recorded a breakaway and takedown en route to a 3-2 decision win. Three-time returning All-American #3 Mikey Labriola (174) made his season debut in impressive fashion when he took a 3-2 victory over #22 Clay Lautt, and the Huskers took a 15-6 lead with three games to go. The last three games of the evening saw the Big Red rack up his first bonus points. Two-time All-American #10 Taylor Venzu (184) took six points in the first period en route to a big decision win over Hunter Queen. Fellow All-American #12 Eric Schultz (197) recorded his second win of the season with a dominant 16-3 victory with a key decision over Mark Chaid ahead of #13 Christian Lance closed the dual with a second seven-point period to land a key decision over Brandon Whitman. NU (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten) returns to action this Sunday at the Daktronics Open in Brookings, SD before the team travels to the Cliff Keen Invitational on December 3 in Las Vegas, Nev. #9 Nebraska 27, #15 North Carolina 6 125: #17 Liam Cronin (NEB) Dec. Spencer Moore (UNC) 3-1 (NEB 3, UNC 0)

133: #10 Jaime Hernandez (UNC) Dec. #30 Alex Thomsen (NEB) 10-4 (NEB 3, UNC 3)

141: #13 Kizhan Clarke (UNC) Dec. #5 Chad Red Jr. (NEB) 3-1 (UNC 6, NEB 3)

149: #14 Ridge Lovett (NEB) Dec. #6 Zachary Sherman (UNC) 4-3 (NEB 6, UNC 6)

157: #16 Peyton Robb (NEB) Dec. #2 Austin O’Connor (UNC) 5-2 (NEB 9, UNC 6)

165: Bubba Wilson (NEB) Dec. Sonny Santiago (UNC) 3-2 (NEB 12, UNC 6)

174: #3 Mikey Labriola (NEB) Dec. #22 Clay Lautt (UNC) 3-2 (NEB 15, UNC 6)

184: #10 Taylor Venzu (NEB) maj. Dec. Hunter Queen (UNC) 15-2 (NEB 19, UNC 6)

197: #12 Eric Schultz (NEB) Maj. Dec. Mark Chaid (UNC) 16-3 (NEB 23, UNC 6)

HWT: #13 Christian Lance (NEB) maj. Dec. Brandon Whitman (UNC) 17-6 (NEB 27, UNC 6)

