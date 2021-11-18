Paytm Chief, ahead of trading debut, “Feels For Cricket Team”. Read why





Vijay Shekhar Sharma founded Paytm in 2010 as a mobile charging platform. New Delhi: Hours ahead of Paytm’s highly anticipated stock market debut on Thursday, Founder and Chief Executive Officer Vijay Shekhar Sharma said it “feels like it brings the hopes and aspirations of young India to the stock market.” Sharma took to Twitter and wrote: “Man, I feel for our cricket team! So many messages, wishes and kind words. I feel like I have to bring the hopes and aspirations of young India to the stock market. From coal to a fintech, in India has been transformed for 11 years. For every Paytmer you have changed India forever.’ Man, I can sympathize with our cricket team!

To every Paytmer, you changed India for good ???? Vijay Shekhar Sharma (Jayvijayshekhar) Nov 18, 2021 Paytm’s first public offering (IPO), worth $2.5 billion, India’s largest, was oversubscribed last week. The company has priced its issue of 85.1 million shares at the top of the range at Rs 2,150 each. It had marked a price range of Rs 2,080-2,150 per share for the deal. Mr. Sharma founded Paytm in 2010 as a mobile charging platform. The business grew rapidly after taxi company Uber listed it as a fast payment option in India and its use increased further in late 2016 when the Centre’s shock ban on high-value banknotes boosted digital payments. Paytm’s success has made Sharma, the son of a school teacher, a billionaire with a net worth of $2.4 billion according to Forbes. The IPO has also struck hundreds of new millionaires. Paytm is backed by Chinese tycoon Jack Ma’s Ant Group, Japan’s SoftBank and Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, who together own about a third of the company. Earlier this month, Mr Sharma had visited Tirupati Temple in Andhra Pradesh to ask for blessings ahead of the company’s IPO.

