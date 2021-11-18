Updating the Best Candidates Probabilities in the LSU Football Coaching Search | LSU





The search for LSU coaching appears to be gearing up, with reports and rumors of candidates to replace Ed Orgeron flying around like tracked planes FlightAware.com. Don’t drive yourself crazy with these kinds of websites. That’s our job. It’s a confusing time. For all that is said about a candidate who yells: This is the man, there is counterpoint coming from another direction suggesting that he is not. Based on what we’ve learned, we thought we’d take a minute to look at the odds of eight top contenders becoming the LSU’s 34th football coach. The opportunities given are my own and are a guide to the prospects as we see them. As David Letterman used to say, Please, no bet. LINCOLN RILEY, OKLAHOMA (3-to-1): The Rileys name has been gaining traction in somewhat contradictory fashion in recent days in the wake of the Sooners’ 27-14 loss Saturday at Baylor. Atlanta sports talk show host Jake Crain said on Wednesday that Riley has been awarded an eight-year deal for $96 million from LSU. Bruce Feldman of The Athletic later tweeted that he was a no go. Which is also true, Riley is the biggest whale out there that LSU could probably land. MATT CAMPBELL, IOWA STATE (5-to-1): The darling of just about every coaching quest every year, Campbell has the Cyclones on the brink of a fifth consecutive winning season, something that hasn’t happened to them since 1927. That’s some serious success in Ames, Iowa. If not Riley, Campbell could be the choice. If you’re a Tiger fan, you don’t want to miss this newsletter. Register today. BILLY NAPIER, LOUISIANA (6-to-1): All but campaigning for the LSU job, Napier has steadily climbed the charts. The ultimate fallback candidate, he would probably crawl across the Atchafalaya spillway over broken glass to get the job. DAVE ARANDA, BAYLOR (14-to-1): These odds may surprise some people, but the last we’ve heard is that Aranda isn’t as promising a prospect for Scott Woodward as he is for the fans. Prejudice about recency? Probably. There is no other coach with a 10-9 record that thrills the crowds here. JIMBO FISHER, TEXAS A&M (15-to-1): Fisher was generally seen as the favorite until his “I ain’t goes nowhere” speech Monday. It’s never over until it’s over, though, so let it simmer on low for now. LANE KIFFIN, OLE MISS (20-to-1): Like Napier, Kiffin would definitely take this job if offered. Hell will likely leave Oxford for a job after this season. But LSU? Let’s say Woodward doesn’t buy what Kiffin sells. MARIO CRISTOBAL, OREGON (30-to-1): Hes currently got the Ducks in position to make the College Football Playoff, but there isnt a lot of momentum for him right now with the LSU job. MEL TUCKER, STATE MICHIGAN (Out): Tucker never seemed as enthusiastic about LSU as LSU seemed about him. The reported 10-year $95 million deal Michigan State is working on for him takes Tucker off the board.

