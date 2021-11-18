Cameron Norrie: This week was incredible | ATP tour





Despite his defeat at his Nitto ATP Finals debut on Wednesday, Cameron Norrie revealed that he had enjoyed the experience of taking part in the Pala Alpitour in Turin and was pleased with his performance against Casper Ruud. The 26-year-old is the second substitute in the season finale and had just hours to prepare for his Green Group game after replacing Stefanos Tsitsipas, who withdrew due to an elbow injury. “I loved every second of it and I felt good in training and ready to play and fight,” said Norrie. “I came out shooting and loved the game. It just came down to a few games in the second and third set. I was very happy with my level. “This week has been incredible for me so far. I was using it as a training block on my way to the Davis Cup, so [it is] a bonus to get a few here as matches. It’s huge for the experience.” FOLLOW THIS WEEK’S ACTION The Briton made a breakthrough in the 2021 season, taking the best 50 tour-level victories of his career. Norrie captured his first tour-level title at the Mifel Open in Los Cabos in August and claimed his first ATP Masters 1000 crown at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells last month. The southpaw stated that the success and experience he gained this year helped him make his debut at the Nitto ATP Finals. “It was one of the biggest games of my career, so I just tried to learn from Indian Wells and get the experience and the emotions from there, play big games and play well there under pressure,” said Norrie. have fun playing at this level and all year round at this level. “I was very happy with how I handled the match” [with Ruud] and how I approached it. I was actually playing for free as a second substitute. I had nothing to lose and came out shooting. All credit to Casper, that’s the best I’ve ever seen him serve.” You May Also Like: Ruud Escapes Norrie for First Win in Turin Norrie will face Green Group winner Novak Djokovic in his last game on Friday. The 26-year-old has played against Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer at majors this season, but has never met the world’s number 1 before. It’s an opportunity Norrie took. “I can’t wait,” Norrie said. “I’ve never played or practiced with Novak before, so it’s a first for me. I’m looking forward to it. I watched him today and he shoots and feels the ball really well. He’s really good in these conditions. It will be court pretty soon. It will be difficult, but I’m looking forward to it. I’m going to see if I belong and can compete with a man like that.”

