A defender leads the UMaine men’s hockey team in goals scored
University of Maine senior defenseman Jakub Sirota has scored three goals in 68 games this season.
Now only 10 games in this season, he already has three leading the squad.
It’s the most in a season by a UMaine defender since the current Vancouver Canuck Brady Keeper scored seven in 2018/19.
Sirota has the chance to become the first Black Bear defender to score double digits since Vegas Golden Knights Ben Hutton scored a school record of 15 during the 2013-14 campaign.
He will try to replenish his tally when the Black Bears, 1-8-1 overall and 1-5 in Hockey East, travel to Boston College (6-5-1, 4-3) for a rare Thursday-Friday night series. The game times are at 7 p.m
Czech native de Kromeriz scored two goals on Friday night in UMaine’s come-from-behind 6-5 overtime win over Merrimack including the tying goal with 1:27 left in the regular season.
He said two areas of his game that he focused on during the off season were his shot and his feet.
My shot has always been a pretty big weakness of mine. Having scored some goals this season, I have more confidence in shooting the puck, he said.
In addition to his three goals, he also has three assists for six points. He splits the team leader in points with his defense partner, freshman David Breazeale (1 goal, 5 assists) and senior right winger Adam Dawe (2 & 4).
BC also has high scoring defenders in Jack St. Ivany (1 & 9), Drew Helleson (2 & 6) and Marshall Warren (3 & 4).
On the defending side of the puck, Sirota splits the team lead with 10 in blocked shots.
Hes big in the defensive zone and he is causing offense, Dawe said.
He’s been great. He still has a ways to go to play at the next level, said UMaine head coach Ben Barr.
He knows his feet need to get a little better. He works on that all the time and you can see his feet getting better. He’s got a great stick, he’s been a really good teammate and he’s obviously been really good for Breazeale. added Barr.
Sirota credited Barr with improving his foot speed.
He pushed me hard, Sirota said. I was never slow. It was more of a mental issue for me. I sometimes get rid of a man and then I find a pass when I should move my feet and wait for something to open. Having that in mind helps me a lot.
Sirota is an all-situation defender who logs many minutes.
I am very grateful for that. It’s just great to have so many opportunities, he said.
He leads our power game for a reason. He is very dangerous with the puck and he skates well, said junior left winger Ben Poisson. He made great moves for us and scored goals.
The 6-foot-2, 208-pound Sirota and the Black Bears know to be physical and slow down the highly skilled and fast-skating Eagles.
We are not a skilled team. We have to do it the hard way, Sirota said. We have to focus on every puck and be in the right place.
The Eagles are coached by Jerry York, who is in his 50th season as Division I head coach and his 28th with BC. He has been inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame and the United States Hockey Hall of Fame.
Jack McBain (6 & 10) and Marc McLaughlin (8 & 3) are his top scorers.
