Sports
Table tennis brother and sister are the best in the land
Toby and Bethany Ellis are currently the best in the entire country in their respective age groups after the release of the latest ranking.
Sixteen-year-old Toby, a pupil of Lancater Royal Grammar School, is now number 1 among both boys under 17 and under 19.
This is an amazing achievement and he is immensely grateful to everyone who has helped him get to this point over the years.
He started at Greatwood Primary School and is now part of the England Squads.
Toby has also recently reached the No.53 world ranking in the Boys Under-17s, after just two appearances abroad.
Bethany, who is 14 years old, now ranks #1 among the girls under 15 and is also the current National Cadet Champion.
Together with her brother, she has been excelling lately and started competing abroad as well.
She recently received the TTE Mike Watts Achievement Award for achieving the highest number of ranking points during a season of play in the junior girls’ age category.
Bethany also represents English juniors in the annual Home Country International Competition, which is being held this weekend in Largs, Scotland.
Both siblings still give back to their local roots and play in both the Preston Table Tennis League and the Lancaster and Morecambe Table Tennis League where their involvement in the sport started for all of them.
The future looks bright for the local couple and who knows what the future holds for them?
Meanwhile, in the Lancaster and Morecambe Table Tennis League this week, University B welcomed leaders Trompell Raptors in what turned out to be a largely one-sided affair as the Raptors won comfortably 29-3.
Ben OFlynn was man of the match on nine points with Paul Stebbing also on nine and Cyrille Rollet on eight.
For University B, Archie Catnach was the sole contributor on three counts.
The Raptors No.3 Rollet suffered an injury during the encounter and was now able to miss a number of crucial games, forcing Raptors to look for replacements.
University A hosted Truill Bulldogs on the same night, with the former outperforming an understrength Bulldogs team that won 22-15.
Xun Lin finished the evening on five points along with Jasper Choi also on points.
Player of the game was Universitys Scott Barker with a full house of nine points!
For Bulldogs, Phil Goymer was the best of the opposition with seven points with Graeme Moorby on four and Peter Wood on three.
In a local derby, St Lukes A defeated St Lukes B by 24 points to 13. John Howarth was player of the night for the A team on nine points with Chris Knowles also on nine and Dave Hewitt, with a knee injury, on three.
For the B team, Paul Hines was fourth with Max Hewitt putting in a good performance on five points and Bob Quick on three. Lancaster University D welcomed championship leaders
Truill City met with more than a few surprises as Uni’s Ernie Lo picked up player of the night and ruined Truill’s Graeme Moorby unbeaten record.
With only Anson Fong contributing three individual points, Uni was unable to capitalize on Los’ gains.
For City, Moorby finished on eight points, along with Bruce Armitage on eight and Massoud Rohani on five.
A 12-10 win in the fifth half of the doubles for Ernie Lo and Joel Clarke over Rohani and Armitage completed a creditable performance for the Uni D side as the evening ended 15-23 in favor of Truill City.
Truill Dragons took three wins on spin with a comfortable 26-9 win against a feisty University C side.
Geeza Bilton and Dave Lamont made helpful contributions by racking up seven points each, but it was man-of-the-match Mike White who used all his experience and netted nine points with no answer, teaming up with Lamont to finish a 3-1 doubles to secure.
For the Uni C side, Xu Dong Wang took two pairs of wins to register six points and Marcus Sung came in with two points.
