17-11-2021 21:11:00 Susan Lax Award is presented annually to the most outstanding interior lineman in the country

Kentucky Offensive Gear Darian Kinnard has been named one of six semifinalists for the Outland Trophy, awarded annually to the nation’s most outstanding interior lineman, announced today by the Greater Omaha Sports Committee. The All-America Committee of theFootball Writers Association of America(FWAA) selected the semifinalists from nominations from all members.

Along with Kinnard, the field includes defensive equipmentJordan Davisfrom Georgia, offensive tackleIkem Ekwonuof the state of North Carolina, centerTyler Linderbaumfrom Iowa, offensive tackleEvan Nealof Alabama and offensive tackleNicholas Petit-Frereof the state of Ohio. Kinnard, a 6-foot-5, 338-pound mountain from Knoxville, Tennessee, continues to rate as one of the best offensive tackle in the country. He was recently named Co-Southeastern Conference Offensive Lineman of the Week for his play in the win over Vanderbilt and was one of 12 semifinalists for the 2021 Rotary Lombardi Award, presented to an offensive or defensive lineman who demonstrates outstanding performance on the field. combines with the character and discipline of NFL Hall of Fame coach Vince Lombardi. The midseason All-American has appeared in 43 career games with 36 consecutive starts in right tackle for the “Big Blue Wall” that has knocked opponents down with one of the fastest strikes in FBS in recent years. The Wildcats’ attack averages 395.5 total per game, including 186.3 on the ground, and saw decline Chris Rodriguez Jr. become the 10e player in school history to rush to 1,000 yards in one season during the win over Vanderbilt. Kinnard is the only Power Five gear to rank in the top 10 in the country in both run and pass blocking, as evaluated by Pro Football Focus. Kinnard’s list of preseason awards included Athlon Sports, ESPN, USA Today, Walter Camp, and Pro Football Focus being a preseason All-American first-team. He was also a preseason second-team All-America pick by Phil Steele. Additionally, he was named to the first-team All-Southeastern Conference by Athlon Sports, Media, Phil Steele, and Walter Camp. He is also on the waiting list for Reese’s Senior Bowl. The FWAA began naming semifinalists for the Outland Trophy in the 2013 season. These six semi-finalists will be divided into three finalists on Tuesday, November 23, and the recipient of the Outland Trophy 2021 will be announced onThe Home Depot College Football Awards, live on ESPN on Thursday, December 9. The official presentation to the winner will take place at the Outland Trophy Awards dinner, sponsored by Werner Enterprises and produced by the Greater Omaha Sports Committee in Omaha, Neb., on Jan. 12. 2022. TheOutland Trophyis the third oldest major college football award behind the Heisman Trophy and Maxwell Award. The Outland Trophy, created in 1946 when Dr. John Outland handed the FWAA a grant to initiate the award has since been awarded to the best interior lineman in college football. dr. Outland, an All-American at the University of Pennsylvania in the late 1890s, eventually began practicing in Kansas City, Mo. dr. Outland, an avid outdoorsman, believed that linemen were not getting the credit they deserved and wanted an award to recognize them. Kentucky is hosting Senior Day this Saturday, where Kinnard is expected to participate in pregame ceremonies honoring seniors. The kickoff against the State of New Mexico will take place at noon ET on the SEC Network and the UK Sports Radio Network.

