Cricket News 2021: Saad Bin Zafar mind-boggling bowling spell, Canada vs Panama score, T20 World Cup Americas Region Qualifier





Canadian Saad Bin Zafar cemented his name in the history books after becoming the first cricketer to pull off this remarkable feat.

Canadian spin bowler Saad Bin Zafar has rewritten the history books by becoming the first cricketer to allow zero runs in a four-over spell during a men’s T20 international. Zafar threw 24 consecutive dot balls in Canada’s 208-run victory over Panama in a T20 World Cup Americas Region Qualifier at Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua earlier this week. Watch every game from the Weber WBBL Live & On-Demand on Kayo or get FREE with minis on Kayo Freebies. Join Kayo now > The 35-year-old also took two wickets – clearing Panama batters Dineshbhai Ahir and Mohmad Sohel Patel for nil – and claimed two catches in the field. The previous record was held by Kuwaiti Mohammed Aslam, who won 2/3 against Saudi Arabia in February 2020. Zafar has played 17 games for Canada since the ICC granted its members full T20I status in 2019. The left-armed tweaker took 24 T20I wickets at 3:33pm, with the best figures of 3/8 against the Cayman Islands in August 2019. Pakistan-born Zafar has also represented the Saint Lucia Kings and the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the Caribbean Premier League. Most economical bowling times in T20 internationals for men 2/0 — Saad Bin Zafar (CAN) vs Panama, November 2021 2/3 — Mohammed Aslam (KUW) vs Saudi Arabia, February 2020 5/4 — Pedro Arrighi (ARG) vs Brazil, Oct 2019 2/4 — Aizaz Khan (HKG) vs Nepal, November 2014 2/4 — Ian Holland (USA) vs Belize, November 2021 1/4 – Abdullah Akbarjan (AUT) vs Belgium, July 2021 *Minimum four overs During Sunday’s T20 game, lead-off hitter Rayyan Pathan scored an unbeaten 106 off 62 balls to help Canada register a formidable total of 245/1. But Panama was knocked out for 37 in response – spinner Salman Nazar was the main destroyer with numbers of 3/8. After taking five wins in their six matches in the US region qualifiers, Canada has secured its place in the ICC T20 Men’s World Cup Qualifiers worldwide alongside the US.

