Notre Dame Football: Hot and Cold for Georgia Tech





How did we do last week? As mentioned last week, I will present the most interesting, most inaccurate and most accurate recordings for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish from the previous week. Here we go! Interesting FROM THE SEAT! I have to be honest, this was delicious. This felt a little early, but I know everyone in the entire ND universe loves and respects Davis, so this is purely in memory of him. I hope he makes the best decision for himself, whether that be the NFL right away or come back for his 6th year. Wildly inaccurate Welcome back GB! While there was some gritted teeth, it really only lasted the first ride (which ended in a frustrating way). After that, the Irish crossed paths and although they took the foot off the gas in the second half, there was no doubt about this match. Accurate freeman!** Freeman definitely dominated this game plan. **Yes, I know they missed Brennan Armstrong, but they have legitimate skills at WR/TE. ND was able to silence those guys while causing a lot of devastating plays, AND bringing in young guys. Speaking of young guys – Notre Dame really has a thing for Xavier Watts and Ramon Henderson… but that’s a whole article itself. Now let’s take a look at the proceeds for the upcoming action with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. take cold Defense registers 2 more choices Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images The Secondary and Linebackers’ ball skills have been nothing short of incredible this year. They have doubled the INTs from a year ago with at least 3 games to go. This was clearly a point of emphasis by Mickens, as well as a philosophical adaptation from Freeman coming in this year. They are aggressive and play the ball in the air incredibly well. The defensive line will come under pressure again this week and we will see balls float on contact with the quarterback. We see a choice in the secondary and one in the LBs. Hot Take Matt Salerno scores a Redzone Touchdown. Charles LeClaire-US TODAY Sports Matt Salerno has been a solid reserve for the Irish throughout his career. He is approaching senior day with no catch, lots of fair catches and loads of grit. With the lack of depth on WR AND it’s Senior Day, look for BK and Del Alexander to get him into the game in the second half. Salerno will find its success on a rub route early in the 4th quarter on the right side of the end zone. He will surrender the WOPU Nation sign and I will rejoice. He also has a great sense of humor after being BLASTED on a punt return last year. Quality answer. No concussion, no headache, no symptoms… I will apply as a crash test dummy with the slim chance that the competition will reject me https://t.co/6LvOJ8fe3J Matt Salerno (@Matthews0520) December 7, 2020 Your To-dos: Leave your To-dos below (hot, cold medium-any temp). Next week I will present the Top Takes. GO IRISH!

