Sports
Women’s tour chief doubts statement attributed to China’s Peng
Nov. 17 (Reuters) – The head of the Women’s Tennis Association expressed doubts on Wednesday over an email it received, also released by a Chinese state media, in which tennis player Peng Shuai denied her allegations of sexual assault.
Peng, one of China’s biggest sports stars, said on social media this month that former Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli forced her into sex and that they later had an on-off consensual relationship.
Her post was deleted about half an hour later and she had not been seen in public or made a statement since, alarming the global tennis community. read more
On Wednesday, Chinese state media company CGTN published on Twitter an email Peng had sent to WTA chairman Steve Simon, who is also the CEO, in which she said the assault allegation was untrue. Twitter is blocked in China.
“The statement released today by the Chinese state media regarding Peng Shuai only raises my concerns about her safety and whereabouts,” Simon said in a written statement.
“I find it hard to believe that Peng Shuai wrote the email we received or believe what is attributed to her.”
Beijing has yet to comment on Peng’s initial claim, and discussion of the topic has been blocked on China’s heavily censored internet.
The statement comes as China prepares to host the Beijing Winter Olympics in February, amid calls from global human rights groups and others for a boycott over its human rights record.
“My answer is very simple. This is not a matter of foreign affairs, and I am not aware of the situation you mentioned,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Thursday when asked about the Peng’s whereabouts and whether China is concerned that her case would affect her image for the Olympics.
The Chinese Tennis Association did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The email CGTN wrote to Peng reads: “I am not missing, nor am I unsafe. I have just been resting at home and everything is fine.”
Other than CGTN, the English-language arm of state broadcaster CCTV, no other Chinese media outlet in Asia had reported the letter on Thursday morning.
A representative of Peng did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The Florida-based WTA and its male counterpart, the London-based Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP), have previously called on China to investigate Peng’s allegations, and players, including multiple major champion Naomi Osaka, have expressed support for her. on social media with the hashtag #WhereIsPengShuai. read more
“The WTA and the rest of the world need independent and verifiable proof that it is safe,” Simon wrote. “I have repeatedly tried to reach her through various forms of communication, but without success.”
Peng, 35, was the first Chinese player to top the world rankings when she was number one in doubles in 2014. She won doubles titles at Wimbledon in 2013 and the French Open in 2014.
Zhang, now 75, served as Deputy Prime Minister from 2013 to 2018 and served on the Politburo Standing Committee from 2012 to 2017.
“I hope @WTA continues to show what we stand for as players,” Jessica Pegula, a top 20 US player, said on Twitter. “We are extremely lucky to be able to do what we do, but I hope more people, not just tennis players, shed some light on this very worrying situation.”
Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York; Additional reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by Michael Perry, Robert Birsel and Nick Macfie
