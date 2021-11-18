Hockey: Spencer Schons gets his work ethic from those closest to him

Spencer Schons has had many influences during his hockey career. However, when asked who has helped him the most, Schons has two answers that immediately come to mind. The freshman can trace his love and devotion to hockey back to his father and his junior hockey team, the Northern Cyclones.

The Westlake native was on the ice before entering kindergarten, thanks to his father. Schons’ father grew up in Minnesota and played hockey throughout his childhood. Although his father was never a serious hockey player, he couldn’t wait to get his son on skates.

From the first time he skated on the ice, Schons fell in love with the sport. Hockey became his passion.

I loved it and never wanted to stop, said Schons. I just went ahead, just picked it up and never put it back.

Schons’ father was the first person to instill in him a sense of devotion. His father was there to take him to morning practice and push him to reach his full potential as a player. Schons’ father is a hard worker, and he radiated that quality to his son.

The two are still in close contact, despite Schons living away from home for much of the year. His father calls him about once a week to catch up and discuss what aspect of his game Schons is currently working on.

He always pushes me, said Schons. It makes me angry sometimes. We get into fights and stuff, but he’s definitely been there to make sure I’m always working hard and never slacking.

But Schons didn’t just get his sense of devotion from his father. He enhanced that dedication to the sport during his time with the Cyclones.

Schons compared his time at the Cyclones in Hudson, New Hampshire, to a job. If he wasn’t able to sniff, he wasn’t allowed to play.

But the defender did not want to end up as a player who has been on the bench all season. He likes hockey too much to sit on the couch. Despite spending only one season with the Cyclones, he worked tirelessly on his skills. Schons played 21 games by the end of the 2020-21 season and made himself a worthy defensive player.

I’d say they made me the man I am today, said Schons. They are very difficult. They treat their players with a lot of respect, but they also made us work hard every day.

Schons finished his time with the Cyclones after one season and made the jump to collegiate hockey. But when he arrived in Ohio, he was in the same position as the year before. Schons was again a rookie and was surrounded by upperclassmen with more experience.

However, it was no surprise to him that he had to distinguish himself. Schons used what he learned during his stint with the Cyclones to carve a niche in Ohio’s roster.

I had to work hard every day, ready to come to training camp and earn my spot, Schons said. I think learning from last year translated into this year and really helped me in the position I am today.

His hard work was rewarded. Schons played in 15 games for the Bobcats this season, the most of any freshman on the roster. He has also amassed 10 points from two goals and eight assists. For Schons, his performance has been his greatest reward this season. He enjoys watching the blood, sweat and tears he pour into his craft become tangible items for the Bobcats.

I get ready to work every day, said Schons. I take it all so seriously, and it just feels good to be kind of those guys who are constantly in the lineup and constantly playing and making a good impact on the team.

Schons is in a good place. Hes still a freshman, and he has plenty of time to grow while in Ohio. Despite being one of the younger players on the roster, Schons can’t wait until next year. He wants to pass on the skills and knowledge he has gathered through his influences to the Bobcats that come after him.

Everything I have or what I do well, I also want for the next boy behind me, said Schons.

