7 takeaways as Hawks rock Celtics despite Jayson Tatum’s 34 points

Celtics

The Celtics finished their road trip 1-2. Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks competes against Jayson Tatum and Al Horford of the Boston Celtics. Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Here are the takeaways as the Celtics fell to the Hawks 110-99 and fell to 1-2 on their three-game road trip.

1. The Hawks’ backcourt was crucial. Trae Young hurt the Celtics in several ways, even if he didn’t score on a particularly high clip – 18 points on 4-for-12 shooting and 0-for-6 from behind the arch. The Celtics defended him aggressively with a variety of looks, including some traps, but Young simply split from them and found teammates (11 assists). Late in the game, he hit a layup and a short jumper that nearly put the game out of reach.

Kevin Huerter, meanwhile, helped build the lead that protected Young’s late-game achievements. Huerter went 7-for-9 from the field and hit five triples, en route to 19 runs. When the Hawks get so much production from their guards, the rest of the team becomes hard to defend.

2. Jayson Tatum was excellent — 34 points, 12-for-23 from the floor, 5-for-13 from deep. It rode aggressively on the rim and looked more comfortable (and maybe more on the balance?) of the 3-point range. When the Hawks doubled up on him, he moved the ball well, and his paint touches collapsed the Hawks’ defenses.

In other words, Tatum did exactly what he had to do every night until the fourth quarter. At that point, the Hawks managed to keep the ball out of his hands – Tatum scored his last field goal with 8:43 to go.

“He’s doing the right thing,” Udoka said. “We had a countless number of wide open threes in the fourth quarter that could clearly have turned the tide, so he is selfless and does what is asked of him. We could try to ball him in other spots – maybe on the post – but we liked what he did in pick-and-roll, off-ball actions.

“It’s easy to double him on the post, so we didn’t go to the post as often and just had to trust teammates, like we all do, and encourage him to do the right thing, which is get off the ball. And guys have to make the teams pay if they double it.

3. Grant Williams started and played well, with 18 points alongside Al Horford. The Celtics are definitely missing Robert Williams, but Grant Williams’ floor distance was a nice addition.

“I have to grab the open ones and take them down instead of being passive,” Williams said. “I think I miss the most when I’m a little hesitant and I think, ‘Maybe there’s a better opportunity elsewhere.’ That’s the main thing, just try to keep your head down and keep working, but also show the work for itself.”

The starting line-up struggled at the start, but Udoka’s decision to give it a shot made sense: Williams, Horford, Tatum, Marcus Smart and Dennis Schröder had 46.7 points per 100 possession this season against their opponents on the grid. field. , per Glass cleaning.

4. Young and Huerter were good, but perhaps the biggest difference was the difference in score on the bench: The Hawks defeated the Celtics 32-11. Of the Celtics’ 11 bank points, 10 came from Josh Richardson – all the others were 0-for-9.

Richardson has been solid but the Celtics’ bench is thinning with Brown and Williams out.

5. Romeo Langford has shown flashes this season as a shooter, defender and ball handler, although he hasn’t yet put all three facets of his game together at once. He gets to the edge pretty well, especially when he’s riding along the baseline.

He probably should have taken this layup though.

6. Some players collect assists by passing to players who make a move and score. Those assists can reasonably be considered “cheap.”

On Wednesday, Marcus Smart handed out 11 assists and only a small handful could be considered ‘cheap’. He drew two defenders and found Williams on the first. He collected two steals, both of which led to accumulated runs for Tatum. He wrapped a pick-and-roll pass around two people to Tatum for another triple. He drew two defenders and found Horford. He hit another pick-and-roll pass over two defenders to Richardson for his only three-pointer.

Smart is the Celtics leader in efficiency differentials, per Cleaning the glass, meaning the Celtics outnumber opponents by 15.8 points when he’s on the ground. Some of that is defense, but the Celtics are also offensive +9.1. Schröder may be more dynamic as a goalscorer, but Smart can really pass and that makes a difference.

7. To celebrate the 75th season of the NBA, NBC Sports Boston looks back at momentous moments in Celtics history. Wednesday was a fun one: a perfect quarter against the Hawks in 1986. The Celtics outperformed the Hawks 36-6 and 24-0, and Doc Rivers—who played for the Hawks at the time—said the Celtics had “a place where you [the opponent] couldn’t go.”

NBA history is littered with moments lost on the airwaves. Digging up those moments is a fun way to look back on the team’s past.