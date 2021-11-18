Peng Shuai: Doubts over ‘everything is fine’ email from ‘missing’ Chinese tennis player who made sexual assault allegations | world news





The head of women’s tennis has said an email released by Chinese state media purportedly from Peng Shuai “only raises my concerns about her safety and whereabouts”. The 35-year-old player – a former Wimbledon doubles champion – wrote a social media post this month accusing a former top official of forcing her to have sex after she played tennis at his home. Stars like Naomi Osaka and Novak Djokovic are among many is increasingly concerned about her whereabouts and her original Weibo post has been deleted. An email purportedly from Peng was released Wednesday by CGTN, the international arm of government-controlled state broadcaster CCTV, but many have expressed doubts about its authenticity. It says the assault allegation is “not true” and adds: “I am not missing, nor am I unsafe. I just rested at home and everything is fine”. Steve Simon, the head of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA), said it “only raises my concerns about her safety and whereabouts”. “I find it hard to believe that Peng Shuai wrote the email we received or believe what is attributed to her,” he said. in a statement. Peng Shuai showed incredible courage in describing a sexual assault allegation against a former top official in the Chinese government. “The WTA and the rest of the world need independent and verifiable proof that she is safe. I have tried repeatedly to reach her through numerous forms of communication, but to no avail.” Simon said Peng’s assault must be investigated with “complete transparency” and that she must be able to speak “without coercion or intimidation”. Social media users have also expressed doubts about the email, pointing out that there is a cursor in the text, suggesting it is a screenshot. Peng is a former number one in women’s doubles, who won the Wimbledon title in doubles in 2013, the French Open title in doubles in 2014 and was the semifinalist of singles at the US Open in 2014. Image:

Peng Shuai and Hsieh Su-Wei from Taiwan won the doubles title at Wimbledon in 2013

Her post alleged that Zhang Gaoli, a former deputy prime minister and member of the ruling Communist Party’s all-powerful Politburo Standing Committee, had forced her into sex despite repeated refusals after a game of tennis three years ago. She said Zhang’s wife was guarding the door during the incident. Zhang Gaoli has not responded to her claims. China’s fully state-controlled media has suppressed all coverage of the case in the country. When asked about Peng’s allegation at a daily briefing earlier this week, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said: “I have not heard from the case and it is not a diplomatic matter.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/peng-shuai-doubts-over-everything-is-fine-email-from-missing-chinese-tennis-player-who-made-sex-assault-claims-12471336 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos