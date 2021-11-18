Here’s the latest SEC sports news from The Associated Press | National news from the Associated Press





UNDATED (AP) runner-up Alabama may be one step closer to claiming a new SEC West Division crown when it hosts number 25 Arkansas. Host Crimson Tide sits in the driver’s seat for another Western Division championship with a one-game lead over No. 10 Mississippi and holds the tiebreaker after defeating the Rebels last month. The Razorbacks have won three straight wins and are looking to bring a 14-game streak to a halt against the Crimson Tide. NASHVILLE, Tennessee (AP) Vince Williams scored 14 points and VCU defeated Vanderbilt 46-37. Jayden Nunn added 11 points and Nick Kern eight for the Rams, who shot just 33%, but Vanderbilt and SEC Player of the Year Scottie Pippen Jr. held at 23%, including 2 out of 25 from a 3-point range. Hason Ward tied a career high with five blocks. Jordan Wright scored 15 points, the only Commodore in double figures. Pippen was next with eight, with no field goal in the second half. ONDATE (AP) Alabama coach Nick Saban and Georgias Kirby Smart continue to make elite defenses a big part of their formula for maintaining consistent elite programs in the Southeastern Conference. Georgia and Alabama are the top two defensive teams in the SEC through 10 games. Neither program is in the SEC’s top two in total offense. Georgia has already won SEC East against Smart for the fourth time in six seasons since he quit his old job as Alabama defensive coordinator. Alabama is one win away from a ninth SEC West title under Saban. ATLANTA (AP) Georgia outside linebacker Adam Anderson has been released from the Athens-Clarke County jail on a $25,000 bail a week after being charged with rape. Anderson’s attorney, Steve Sadow, says the bail agreed upon by Superior Court judge Eric Norris allows us to prove (Anderson’s) innocence. During the hearing, a second woman said she was the victim of an alleged 2020 incident involving Anderson in neighboring Oconee County. Anderson will remain indefinitely suspended by Georgia. He has missed the last two games of Georgia’s No. 1 and will not play this week’s game against Charleston Southern. Anderson still leads Georgia by five sacks. STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) Iverson Molinar and Shakeel Moore combined for 38 points and Mississippi State defeated Detroit Mercy 77-64. Behind Molinars 13 points in the first half, the Bulldogs held a 15-point lead before the Titans closed in 39-31 at halftime. Moore had 16 points in the second half. Both players scored 19 points. Detroit Mercy kept up the pressure and came as close to four. It was 58-53 as Molinar had a pair of baskets and Moore scored four runs in a 12-2 run that pushed the lead to double digits for good, 70-55. Antoine Davis scored 16 points to lead the Titans, COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) Tyrece Radford and Quenton Jackson each scored 13 points and Texas A&M defeated Houston Baptist 73-39. Texas A&M led 35-21 at halftime before Houston Baptist went without a point for the first nine minutes of the second half. The Aggies scored 22 points during the HBU drought, including eight points from Aaron Cash, and the Huskies missed eight straight shots. Jackson also highlighted the second half with some high-flying dunks. Cash had 12 points and 10 rebounds and Marcus Williams scored 10 points for Texas A&M. Darius Lee had 13 points and eight rebounds for Houston Baptist. UNDATED (AP) While most of the country is breaking out sweaters and fleece jackets to embrace fall, in the south you can still find hints of summer on the football schedule. Several Power Five teams in the South, including No. 1 Georgia, will be playing glorified scrimmages this week, while conference championships and playoffs are at stake elsewhere. There are already signs that the eventual expansion of the College Football Playoff will encourage more aggressive planning. The cupcake games will probably never go away for good, but I hope they can at least be limited to the first two months of the season. UNDATED (AP) The NCAA women’s basketball tournament expands to 68 teams from the current season, bringing it an equal number of participants to the men’s tournament as part of a concerted effort for gender equality. The men’s tournament expanded to 68 teams in 2011 with four first-round games traditionally played in Dayton, Ohio. The expansion of the women’s tournament was one of the recommendations made in August following a comprehensive external gender equality assessment conducted by law firm Kaplan Hecker & Fink. It was commissioned after a social media-driven reaction of inequalities in the men’s and women’s tournaments, including weight rooms and other facilities.

