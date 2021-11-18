Hockey causes Pitkin County’s biggest COVID-19 outbreak since the start of the pandemic

Aspen rec hockey league at the Aspen Ice Garden in 2019.

David Krause/The Aspen Times

The largest outbreak of COVID-19 in Pitkin County since the pandemic began in March 2020 occurred earlier this month in connection with hockey games played by both adults and children, an official said Wednesday.

The 44 new cases linked to the outbreak so far are expected to receive a statewide alert late Tuesday night from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, notifying the states’ other 63 counties. of what happened in Pitkin County and being asked if there are any cases possibly related to the Pitkin County outbreaks should be reported here to local public health officials, said Josh Vance, county epidemiologist.

We were not expecting an outbreak of this magnitude at this point, Vance said Wednesday. This was a very wide exposure, so it’s hard to tell where it came from. We think a lack of masks was an important factor.

The exposures all took place over the weekend of November 5-7 and are linked to hockey games at the Aspen Ice Garden, the ice rink at the Aspen Recreation Center and the Glenwood Springs Ice Rink. A total of 31 men and women and five children under 18 who played or attended the games that weekend tested positive for the virus. Eight more people later exposed by those who were initially sick also tested positive for COVID-19, Vance said.

Of the 36 hockey-related cases, the vast majority were hockey players, although non-players were also infected. None of the COVID-19 cases linked to the hockey outbreaks resulted in serious symptoms or required hospitalization, he said.

Technically, public health officials view the COVID-19 hockey outbreak as two separate incidents, but there is definitely a crossover between the two, Vance said.

The first took place between two junior hockey teams at a tournament held that weekend, which left the five players nauseous. The second occurred during adult regular season matches and infected at least one person from 10 different teams. Most of the teams came from Pitkin, Eagle or Garfield counties, although one was from Routt County, he said.

Public health officials were inundated with the cases in about two days.

They all came in almost at once, Vance said. It’s the biggest outbreak we’ve had since the start of the pandemic.

The city of Aspen, which owns the ARC and the Ice Garden, was notified Nov. 5 of 17 COVID-19 cases related to B-league and C-league hockey games, said Denise White, communications director. from the city. A-league matches were allowed to continue.

Following guidance from Pitkin County Public Health, the adult hockey games on Nov. 12 and Nov. 14 were canceled, White said in an email to The Aspen Times on Wednesday.

The city was considering what to do with the games this weekend on Wednesday, she said.

Regardless of when hockey returns, players will likely notice a difference the next time they play at the Ice Garden or the ARC. The city plans to redouble its efforts to enforce indoor mask policies on teams that play at those venues, White said.

They went to zero tolerance in enforcing the (inner mask) policy, she said. I wouldn’t say there was lax enforcement (before), but we have the same challenges that many companies and groups here face and that’s everywhere at once.

City recreation officials are even thinking about appointing each team a mask monitor to enforce the rule, White said.

It puts the responsibility on the teams that play, she said. If someone slips, game over.

The Pitkin County Board of Health required mandatory indoor masks as of Sept. 16 due to a high local transmission rate of COVID-19. The county issued face-covering guidelines for sports shortly after.

According to the online guidelines, the local Pitkin County face covering order requires all individuals ages 2 and older to wear a face covering over their nose and mouth when participating in indoor sports. The Pitkin County Face Cover Order is no exception for exercising with others while indoors.

Further, any waiver granted by the State of Colorado that allows an individual to remove their face covering while participating in certain sports such as hockey, (high school) ghost, or (high school) wrestling does not apply in Pitkin County unless specifically authorized by Pitkin County Public Health, states the sports coach.

Keith Howie, Aspen High School hockey coach, posted a message online on Wednesday informing his players who use city hockey facilities about the new standard when it comes to wearing masks in the city facilities where they play.

This always includes playing on the ice, changing in the locker rooms and inside the facilities, according to Howies’s note, citing a city employee in charge of the rink. (To keep players going on ice and competitions, we will always need masks.

The city has also ordered hockey-specific masks that will retail for $10 each and will be available in the next two weeks, according to Howies’ note.

While public health officials think the use of masks was lax at the hockey games, some who tested positive admitted they were not wearing a mask, while others said they sometimes wore masks, the game also lends itself to transmission because it involves close contact, Vance said. . Diffusion may also have occurred in the locker rooms.

Pitkin County public health officials are working closely with the leagues, working together, to continue the investigation into the case and move them forward.

The high vaccination rate of Pitkin Counties may have had something to do with the fact that none of the cases became severe or required hospitalization, Vance said.

The vast majority of the 31 adults who tested positive in the hockey outbreak were fully vaccinated, which may be why none of the cases became serious. And while a few had received booster shots of the vaccines, none of them had completed the 14-day wait needed for full immunity to come about, he said.

Something that stood out is that almost everyone who tested positive got their last dose more than six months ago, he said. We know that there is a decrease over time.

Vance compared the virus to other diseases that require a few or more doses of vaccine for protection, including polio, which requires five doses.

For COVID, we may need more, Vance said.

He said there is some evidence that a COVID-19 booster injection offers significant additional protection.

Public health officials continue to emphasize that while fully vaccinated people can still contract COVID-19, the delta variant is virulent and likely responsible for the hockey outbreak. Getting the vaccine will almost certainly guarantee a milder case of the virus if infection occurs, they say.

Even with the outbreak, we haven’t seen any resulting hospitalizations, said Jordana Sabella, director of public health in Pitkin County. The normal course (of the vaccine) does its job.

On Wednesday, Pitkin County public health officials had not yet officially heard anything about more cases linked to the hockey outbreaks from other counties. However, Vance said he had heard anecdotally that more cases exist outside of Pitkin County, but they have not yet been officially reported.

Before Nov. 9, Pitkin County was doing quite well in managing COVID-19 cases compared to the rest of the state. The incidence decreased slowly but surely, while the states rose.

For example, between Nov. 3 and Nov. 9, the daily number of new cases in Pitkin County fluctuated between 28 and 33, while the incidence per 100,000 people was between 158 and 186, which is not low but is lower than the state average, according to the online COVID -19 dashboards of the provinces.

Then the toll of the hockey outbreaks started to push both numbers up. As of Friday, the daily number of cases rose to 44, then 49 on Sunday, 52 on Monday and 53 on Tuesday. That pushed the incidence to 298 per 100,000 people on Tuesday, according to the dashboards.

I think what’s clear is how this outbreak affects incidence and transmission in the province, Sabella said. We are such a small province, (so) we feel the ripple effects.

Subtracting the cases related to the hockey outbreaks, Pitkin Countys incidence comes to 155 on Wednesday, Vance said, which is lower than the two-week incidence, according to online dashboards. He said he expects the percentage to fall in the near future as no new cases linked to the hockey outbreaks have been reported since Friday.

But with the holiday gatherings coming, increased tourist activity, winter forcing everyone inside and the delta still lurking, the near future could see more cases, Sabella said.

The pandemics are not over yet, she said. This winter it really became clear how transferable the delta variant is.