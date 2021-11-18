5 Mental Health Benefits Of Table Tennis

Several studies show that sports that require team activity can improve a person’s mental health. This has been proven especially in table tennis, at least when played competitively! Table tennis is a team sport involving a variety of multidimensional and multidimensional movements and has infinite health benefits. In addition to improving your fitness and making you agile, table tennis can also make you mentally stronger and mentally healthier through the power of competition. This post highlights some of the important mental health benefits of table tennis.

Serves as a brain training exercise

Table tennis serves as a brain workout that can help your brain stay in shape and prevent mental degeneration. While table tennis can be a physical sport, it has also been proven to improve mental health and performance. Exercise increases your mental strength, just as exercise increases your physical strength. a 2004 study published in the Journal of Sport and Exercise Psychology revealed that table tennis players respond to events more quickly than non-athletes. It is no coincidence that table tennis players are highly successful in academic and career paths. In addition, several independent studies state that table tennis raises IQ by 10 points, raising the bar for students who play frequently. Because it is so fast, the game of table tennis helps you to improve your concentration and the ability to develop tactical skills.

Increases mental acuity

Table tennis is good for mental health because players have to think about how to place the ball and how to track its movement once it is in play. Table tennis players develop visual acuity and mental acuity by calculating the ball’s speed and spin, as well as its placement during rallies. Players must quickly assess the speed and spin of the ball in order to react. After hours and hours of play, players develop faster decision-making skills that translate into other activities in life.

Stimulates specific parts of the brain

Like other sports, table tennis improves physical health. But what many people don’t realize is that it also benefits mental health. Playing table tennis stimulates different parts of the brain. Research shows that table tennis is an aerobic activity that improves brain function and memory. Table tennis players use the prefrontal cortex to plan their shots and anticipate their opponent’s play. Play table tennis also improves your hand-eye coordination, which is at the heart of your daily interaction with objects and people.

Helps develop mental toughness

You can develop mental toughness through table tennis. In table tennis, there are many training programs that players can follow to improve their mental skills. A strong mind is an important tool for a table tennis player, and in turn this develops mental toughness. Sports psychologists use various mental training programs to improve the performance of athletes in sports. Take, for example, pre-performance routines that include: heat up, self-talk sessions, and viewing the player’s personal video of how the player is playing. Table tennis benches make this video to help the player improve his performance. The habit of watching the video can reduce stress levels and improve performance in the game. Workshops on table training psychology include such training programs, which not only improve performance in competitions, but also increase mental self-confidence.

Helps prevent and treat Alzheimer’s

Did you know that table tennis is part of occupational therapy in care institutions for dementia? Table tennis is a practical choice that encourages seniors to play and improve their hand-eye coordination. According to an MRI study Performed by the BAT Foundation (Bounce Alzheimer’s Therapy), table tennis is a helpful tool for improving long-term memory and reducing cognitive decline. The results showed that the effects of table tennis on the brain are so profound that playing can reduce or even prevent conditions such as Alzheimer’s and dementia. The employees of the BAT foundation are working together with the largest manufacturer of table tennis articles, Butterfly, on the development of dementia-friendly table tennis tables that are lighter and table tennis bats with more tactile handles.

Do you know how you can easily improve your mental health by playing table tennis? It doesn’t matter if you play right-handed or left-handed, whether you’re a woman or a man, old or young. All that matters is that you want to improve. Table tennis puts you in a social and competitive environment. The physical and mental health benefits that this sport brings will undoubtedly help you stay energized to keep yourself and your brain active and sharp at all times. If you still don’t believe me, give table tennis a try and notice what has changed in your mind and body after a few weeks and months of practicing the sport.