Knights Defining Traits This Season: Resilience and Toughness

Two weeks ago. It was 2nd and 5th from the Illinois 15 yard line. Rutgers was on the road, trailing 14-10. The Knights desperately needed a conference win after losing four consecutive games. Noah Vedral, who had to leave the game three times due to shocking helmets, and who had just come back into the game after being injured once before, took the photo.

Despite being hit numerous times this season, Vedral once again carried the ball across the line of scrimmage himself. Johnny Football Langan, lined up as the A-back on this particular game, rushed from right to left behind the offensive line to get out for his embattled signal-caller. As Vedral moved forward, Langan took on imposing linebacker Owen Carney Jr., who held him in just long enough to give Vedral the lead. As safety Sydney Brown cornered the ball carrier, Langan pushed forward and pushed Brown back toward the goal line. Vedral, undeterred by previous hits, dived head and ball first into the end zone. He was met by two Illini defenders, but neither his determination nor his drive could be stopped. Rutgers took a 17-14 lead en route to a crucial 20-14 win.

A week later, physically outmatched and plagued by early errors, Rutgers was dealt an embarrassing 52-3 drubbing to Wisconsin at home. The team was panned widely and somewhat rightly. Some compared the effort to games reminiscent of the Chris Ash era. When predicting the Indiana game, many understandably asked the teams mental state and trust. Quite a few writers, myself included, could not muster the confidence to predict a Knights victory. Injuries sustained. Aron Cruickshank was eliminated for the season. The team’s top three linebackers were: explained for the game.

Despite those setbacks, Head Coach Greg Schiano explained that games like the one against Wisconsin… can be daunting, but it’s not for me. It’s disappointing, but not discouraging. Schiano reiterated that injuries to key players were the reason you build depth. That’s why young guys need to be ready to stand up. Sometimes they are not young boys. Sometimes it’s guys who have been here for a while. Now they get their chance.

Schiano has the whole season players referred to as tough. He seems to consistently paint a picture of their resilience. Coach Schiano knows his team. He knows the players he has coached, developed and motivated over the past two years. Going into that game against Indiana, he knew the core of their character. He knew players like Langan were willing to do what the team needed of them to contribute.

Should he ever be doubted? After all, fans had glimpsed the teams’ resilience and toughness all season long. Rutgers survived a hard-fought defensive battle on the road against a respectable Syracuse team now at 5-5. After enduring an onslaught from the Big Ten, which included three top 10 teams, a run of 4 losing matches, the delay of protagonists, injuries to star players Bo Melton and Aron Cruikshank, and a huge deserted in Northwestern, the Knights pulled a close and physical in Illinois to keep their hopes of a bowl alive and all of their 2021 season goals ahead of them. That game included a flyout by Johnny Langan on the sidelines with a hit that would have caused many other receivers to drop the pass, and a cold-blooded pin-point throw by freshman quarterback Gavin Wimsatt during his first-ever college game, which just so happened to fall behind a crucial 4th with the team late in the 3rd quarter.

It turns out that Schiano was right. These tenacious, resilient Scarlet Knights came to Bloomington, Indiana, last Saturday, ready to play. Mentally tuned and physically prepared, their performance against Indiana was the epitome of CHOP, with everyone playing their part on the field.

In the absence of Rutger’s top 3 linebackers, the former Michigan commit and Newark native Drew Singleton filled him in and did his job exceptionally. Singleton could be seen around the ball during a number of game-changing plays, taking excellent corners while absorbing and throwing blockers time and time again. Freshman Gus Zilinkskas, when brought in at center, reached the second tier of defense more than once as he helped open big holes for running backs Isaiah Pacheco, Aaron Young and Kyle Monongai. Sophomore Ireland Brown, on his 4th consecutive start, could be seen finishing off his man on some of those same runs. The whole offensive line gave the brave Vedral enough time to find open receivers in the field. The Knights defense was opportunistic, jumping loose during miscues in Indiana. Freshman Tyreem Powell continued to shine, grabbing a pass out of thin air deep into Indiana territory for new sales. Similar to Noah Vedral two weeks earlier, Raiqwon ONeal caught a backward pass in the red zone and dove into the pylon for his second career rushed touchdown.

It seems that these Scarlet Knights are at their best with their backs against the wall, in games that can indicate combat, turnover and things not going according to plan. This should come as no surprise to anyone. Years of on-field and recruiting struggles have put Rutgers football at a disadvantage in most games on paper. But paper cons don’t always equate to cons on the leaderboard or in the leaderboard.

In the early stages of a rebuild, football programs have to scrape for every edge they can find to absorb brutal disappointments and carve out potential wins. To achieve that edge, it is vital that a team develops mental and physical toughness, and the tendency to be resilient. This is especially true in the Big Ten, where big losses can be expected at the beginning, and where match-up games become wars of attrition.

These 2021 Knights may not always make it look easy and they may not win in a flashy or pretty way. They can spend several Saturdays limping off the field and working to maintain their confidence. But if the 2021 season were ever to be a success, if the program goals were met and the next step in the process became clear, then resilience and perseverance should play a big part in the final outcome. We have now come to see that it is these teams that determine characteristics.