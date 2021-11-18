Peng Shuai missing: WTA chief suspects Chinese player’s email is fake





WTA chairman and CEO Steve Simon suspects that an email sent to him purporting to be from missing tennis player Peng Shuai appears to be fake. Peng, 35, had accused 75-year-old Zhang Gaoli of alleged sexual coercion in a post uploaded to the Chinese microblogging website Weibo earlier this month. She has not been seen since the message, which was quickly deleted. World tennis stars Naomi Osaka, Novak Djokovic and many others have expressed concerns for her safety. Tennis Osaka ‘in shock’ by Peng Shuai’s disappearance after sexual accusations YESTERDAY AT 22:27 On Wednesday, the Chinese state media China Global Television Network (CGTN) released an email on Twitter suggesting that the message to Simon van Peng confirms that she is safe. But Simon has publicly responded by saying that the email he received only makes him more concerned about her safety. “The statement released today by the Chinese state media regarding Peng Shuai only raises my concerns about her safety and whereabouts,” the statement said. “I find it hard to believe that Peng Shuai wrote the email we received or believe what is attributed to her. Peng Shuai showed incredible courage in describing a sexual assault allegation against a former top official in the Chinese government. “The WTA and the rest of the world need independent and verifiable proof that she is safe. I have tried repeatedly to reach her through numerous forms of communication, but to no avail. “Peng Shuai must be able to speak freely, without coercion or intimidation from any source. Her allegation of sexual assault must be respected, investigated with full transparency and without censorship. “Women’s voices should be heard and respected, not censored or dictated.” Tennis WTA wants transparent investigation into Peng allegations against Chinese leader 14/11/2021 AT 20:10 Australian Open Women’s round-up: Bouchard sparks Williams clash with routine win over Peng 15/01/2019 AT 06:19

