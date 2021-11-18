The youngest player in the Leamington table tennis league makes sensational debut





< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.5929%"/> . The delayed start to the Leamington League made a little bit of history as Rex Wong, who turns 13 next month, became the youngest player to compete regularly in Division 1 since Kelly Sibley, who went on to become England Ladies Champion. Wong played for Lillington Free Church C and although his side suffered a 7-3 blowback against County Council Bats thanks to braces from Daniel Busby, Nilton Green and Simon Griew, he made a sensational debut, winning all three of his singles. New club Oxhill showed their credentials in beating County Council A 7-3. Tony West led the way with a maximum, Tony Gorman added two and Anthony Ellis one, beating Mark Woolerton but losing 9-11 in the 5th to Chris Maiden. Gorman and West won the doubles and it was left to rookie James Berry to take the Council’s remaining two points. County Council Bears have an impressive lineup in Division 2, destroying St Georges C 10-0. Chris Hughes, Pat McCabe and Martyn Todd won comfortably, although Hughes was brought to 5 by Richard Grover. Free Church E whitewashed Warwick University A with Eduardo Bolanos, Wai-Ming Fan, on his debut, and Anthony Smith undisturbed. Free Church D also won, beating Flavels 8-2. Chris Blowey and Jeff Harris won their singles and junior, Owain Jones defeated Sam Bradley and lost to Trevor Bradley and Shivam Kapur. Blowey and Harris beat the strong partnership between Trevor Bradley and Kapur. Eathorpe A had a clear 9-1 success over Nomads Codgers in Division 3. Marius Morariu, Kierean Podbury and Pete Thomas won all singles, but Morariu and Podbury lost the doubles to Richard Grover and Kim Wong. Free Church F fared even better, taking all 10 points from Warwick University B via the junior trio of Jun Chung, Daniel Stone and Harvey Wilson. Free Church I had it under control when I beat their K-team 9-1 in Division 4. Joe Hamer and Nathan Jackson were undefeated and Morgan Page won twice and also won the double with Jackson. Radu Draghici won the consolation. Free Church L won their derby match with their M team in Division A. Keith Knott won twice and partnered son David, who won once, in doubles. Deva Bakthisaran got the point of Ms, his first win at this level. Ashorne A defeated Eathorpe E 5-0 in Division B with Steve Handsley and RogerPye the men in form. Free Church O traveled to Rugby H and came home with 4-1 winners. Ollie Endersby put in an impressive double and sent his father into doubles. Mark Endersby took on Jenny Ferguson, but lost to Jo Outhwaite. Ashorne B defeated Rugby I in Division C and Steve Bolton and Martin Hamer made their experience count. Radford defeated Free Church P 3-2 with Lee Edwards and Ian Ogden who both singled and won the doubles together. Neither of them could beat Sam Groom on his debut. Free Church R defeated Free Church Q in a close Division D encounter. Finn Bradley won his two for Q, but Alex Bosworth and Matt Hayes came back with singles and the crucial doubles.

