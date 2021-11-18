Why the New England Patriots Rely on Josh McDaniels to Develop QB Mac Jones

FOXBOROUGH, Massachusetts — When New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones arrives on the sidelines during games, he always sits in the same spot on the bench, shoulder to shoulder next to the same person.

It’s Mac and McDaniels: the like-minded, deep-breathing first-round pick of the University of Alabama and its offensive coordinator, Josh McDaniels, who usually holds his play sheet or flips through a folder of game action data and images.

So it’s no surprise as Jones has been steadily rising over the team’s 6-4 start, and so has the buzz around McDaniels.

That dynamic provides context for Patriots coach Bill Belichick who recently gave McDaniels one of the highest possible compliments, comparing him to Nick Saban. Belichick holds the highest regard for Saban, his former assistant with the Cleveland Browns in the 1990s, who has led Alabama to six national championships over the past 15 years.

“It’s kind of like Saban when we were in Cleveland. Nick knew what every player on the field was doing, and Josh is kind of the same way,” Belichick said.

“He knows what all 11 guys are doing on offense, what their keys are, what their adjustments are, and he knows defensively how guys are taught to play certain blocks or routes or reads and how to attack them. I learned a lot from Josh. He really excels in every area.”

But there is one specific area that McDaniels, 45, has proved most valuable to the Patriots as they begin their road game against the Atlanta Falcons Thursday night (8:20 p.m. ET, NFL Network/Fox). As an offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach, he has helped Jones masterfully.

“Josh is clearly one of the best attacking heads in football, and I always enjoy learning how he wants to do it,” Jones said. “My job is to see it the way he sees it. The great thing is that I think we see it the same way, even from the beginning.”

Jones, the 15th pick in the 2021 NFL drawing, outperformed fellow first-round QBs Trevor Lawrence of the Jacksonville Jaguars (No. 1), Zach Wilson of the New York Jets (No. 2), Trey Lance of the San Francisco 49ers (No. 3) and Justin Fields of the Chicago Bears (No. 11).

After the first three-touchdown performance of his NFL career in the Browns’ 45-7 blowout on Sunday, Jones now stands 223-of-323 (69.0%) for 2,333 yards with 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

His efficiency was one of his greatest assets, finishing with a completion rate of over 70 in six of his 10 matches. The rookie record is nine games with a completion rate of over 70 by Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott in 2016.

While Jones deserves all the credit for his rise, teammates have also noted how he has benefited from McDaniels easing his transition to the NFL.

“It’s huge. Mac, his knowledge of the game will be a lot just from Josh and everything he’s seen in this league. Working with Tom [Brady] for a while too, I think that’s obviously a big deal. Mac is definitely lucky to have a man like Josh,” Hunter Henry’s close end said.

With Josh McDaniels, right, as his mentor, Patriots rookie Mac Jones has racked up 2,333 yards with 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 10 games. Photo Courtesy of the New England Patriots/Eric J. Adler

In his previous 12 seasons as offensive coordinator, spanning two separate stints, McDaniels led the Patriots to eight top-10 rankings, including their ranking as the No. 1 offense in 2007, 2012, and 2017. He was part of six. Super Bowl championship teams.

McDaniels’ early success as the quarterback coach/coordinator came with Brady. In 2008, when Brady tore his ACL in the 15th game of the season, McDaniels showed his coaching chops by helping turn up backup Matt Cassel. The Patriots finished 11-5 and narrowly missed the playoffs.

In 2016, when Brady was serving a four-game NFL suspension, McDaniels was preparing Jimmy Garoppolo to open the season, and then Jacoby had Brissett ready to go when Garoppolo injured his shoulder in Week 2. The Patriots went 3-1 in that opening leg.

And last season, McDaniels teamed up with Cam Newton in a 7-9 season, with Newton calling him one of the smartest minds he’s ever had.

Jones, 23, knows he’s lucky to have McDaniels by his side.

“Josh is a great coach and he’s been close to me since I’ve been here,” he said. “He’s done a great job of putting me in a position to lead the attack.”

‘Big photo focus’

McDaniels detailed his approach with Jones, explaining that it’s a delicate balancing act.

“You have short term and long term goals when you have a young player like this. Short term let’s try to solve A, B and C this week. Long term we want to move to D, E, F and G a month or two,” he said, crediting Jones with “a great attitude and approach” in an ever-changing environment.

“Every defense we play is different. There will be things that we prepare for this week that we haven’t prepared for the rest of the season. That’s the nature of the challenge of the NFL every week, and so a young player — He has things that we want to work on mechanically and fundamentally in his game that has nothing to do with the opponent.”

McDaniels has always valued accuracy and decision-making in a quarterback, as well as processing skills, which were some of Jones’ key strengths coming out of college.

While that, ESPN NFL concept analyst Mel Kiper Jr. make it obvious pre-draft connection with Brady, McDaniels Jones has distanced himself from all comparisons to Brady, saying he doesn’t want to compare him to anyone.

“He’s a rookie [who has played] 10 games from his first season,” said McDaniels. “I’m just looking at, ‘Have we made progress on this area since last week? And we’re talking about everything: cadence, stance, drops, sack moves, eye level, defense reading, progressions, patience, when it’s time to be aggressive, when not, and its throwing mechanism. …

“So there’s a million things we’re working on. I think we’re just trying to cut wood bit by bit in every area and help him prepare for the game, while trying to keep a big focus on this season and his daily improvement.”

During the Patriots’ four-game winning streak, they outperformed their opponents 150-50. Since 1950, with Russell Wilson (2012), the Seattle Seahawks have been the only other team with a rookie quarterback to beat their opponents by 100 points in a four-game period.

According to ESPN Stats & Information, this marks the fifth time New England has scored at least 150 points in four games, surpassing its opponents by 100. The four other times that happened were in 2007 (twice) and 2012 (twice).

Second chance as head coach?

McDaniels’ shrewdness developing quarterbacks is one of the main reasons he is named annually among the NFL’s top head coaching candidates. In January, he was a finalist for the Philadelphia Eagles job that went to Nick Sirianni.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick on Josh McDaniels: “He’s an excellent player. Timing. Putting on series of plays. Josh is creative, a very forward thinking thinker.” Nick Cammett/Diamond Images/Getty Images

And of course, in February 2018, the Indianapolis Colts had announced an agreement to hire McDaniels, but they were shocked when McDaniels — after Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Belichick gave him more clarity about his situation and a honed contract after the loss in Super Bowl LII — retired.

McDaniels has consistently said he hopes to become head coach again — he was 11-17 in a well-documented disappointing stint as Denver Broncos boss (2009-10) — although it’s clear he won’t jump at any job. He is happy in New England and Belichick is happy with him.

“I don’t think he has any real weaknesses as a coach,” Belichick said, after noting his rise with the team, starting as a personnel assistant in 2001, then as a general coaching assistant (2002-03), quarterbacks coach (2004-05 ) and officially obtained the title of coordinator in 2006.

“He has a great vision of how to use the skills of the players on his side of the ball and how to try to attack the weaknesses, whether it be personnel weaknesses or schematic weaknesses, or how to try to attack the opponent. into a situation from which he can take advantage.

“He’s an excellent player. Timing. Setting up sequences. Josh is creative, a very forward thinking thinker. He has great balance throughout the game, never gets upset, never loses sight of the situation. I can’t even tell you tell me how many times I’ve gone to Josh and said, ‘What do you think of this?’ or “Should we think about that?” And he’ll say, “Yeah, we just talked about that.” I would say I have tremendous confidence in all the things he does.”

That trust extends to players.

“He’s one of those coaches — he sees your skills, sees what you’re good at, and tries to put you in the best situation to be great,” said recalling Brandon Bolden, who entered the league with the Patriots in 2012.

His staff coaches share a similar view.

“A brilliant mind, a very smart guy,” said Troy Brown of the Patriots Hall of Famer, who serves as assistant receivers and coach for returnees. “He’s very detailed about the plays he puts out and the things he puts out there and how he wants them to be. That’s one of the biggest things I’ve noticed about Josh — his attention to detail; very, very, very annoying. “

Henry, the sixth-year tight end in his freshman year with the Patriots, said playing for McDaniels “makes our job a little easier how he sees things.”

Undoubtedly, no one has benefited more than the team quarterback of the future, with Jones’ early growth benefiting McDaniels.

While McDaniels hopes his future holds another chance as head coach, his focus remains on developing Jones.

“You’re always trying to figure out how to win that game that week,” he said. “But at the same time, our job will never stop trying to develop the player so that he can play at his best at the end of the year and be the best version of himself so that our team can play to its potential at the end of the year. That’s our goal.”