The faintly worded news from Tuesday’s meeting of the ICC board that following the expansion of the ICC Mens Cricket World Cup to a 14-team event in the next 2027 cycle [sic], the Board of Directors has accepted a recommendation from the Chief Executives Committee that the primary path of qualification for the event should be based on rankings at a predetermined deadline, is yet another blow to those who may have hoped that the governing body would moved towards fairness and transparency in its qualification processes.

Just three years after the World Cricket League structure was abolished and replaced by a 13-team Super League, a 7-team League 2 and a 12-team Challenge League, all of which were to provide a slightly more even path to World Cup qualification and rid of meaningless bilateral full-member ODI series, the ICC has bizarrely decided to put its trust in the infamously flawed MRF ODI rankings.

William Porterfield and Andy Balbirnie of Ireland. Credits: Cricket Ireland

It’s true that the Super League was not without its problems: the cobbled together playlist stipulated that the contestants only met eight opponents, meaning Ireland was spared, for example, against Australia, India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka while Afghanistan met all those four as they Avoid England, New Zealand, South Africa and the West Indies.

In addition, the Covid-19 pandemic has devastated the playing schedule with many of the three-match series being postponed and so far England, Ireland and Sri Lanka have played 15 of their 24 matches, while New Zealand, Afghanistan and the Netherlands have played. only played three.

This means that at the time of his apparently abolishing the Super League just didn’t get a fair trial.

And what is it replaced with? A ranking system that ultimately depends on which opponents the full members deign to play, and is therefore open to deliberate manipulation to improve one’s position when the qualifying deadline starts popping up.

The truth is, the board of directors has never really been committed to a fairly competitive, results-oriented merit system for its full members, and is now forced to face the ramifications of its 2017 decision to grant full membership and shine-test status to Ireland and Afghanistan.

It appears that the decision to expand the 2027 World Cup to fourteen teams was driven at least as much by the concerns of twelve full members about missing out on the tournament as by a genuine desire to expand the leagues’ global reach, and that, it has been suggested, is inexorably leading to the abolition of a 13-team Super League.

But the idea that a 14-team World Cup necessarily involves a massively expanded Super League is a nonsensical joke.

Ireland famously won their ODI Super League series against England

For example, nothing prevents the top eight in the Super League from going straight to the World Cup, as they do now, and the rest go to an extended qualifying tournament from which the top six would be promoted.

Or if the full members were determined to increase their chances of qualifying, as is clear, then there could be ten direct qualifiers while the remaining three (or four if the Super League were modestly expanded to 14) participate in a qualifying tournament.

The problem isn’t the size of the Super League: it’s the reluctance of the Full members, especially the powerful, to see their precious schedules constrained by anything as rational as a good competitive structure.

After all, the BCCI would be less able to blackmail others by threatening to cancel lucrative visits if some of their matches are part of an established Super League. And heaven forbid Cricket Australia should be forced to play a three-match ODI series against Ireland or the Netherlands.

For the leading Associates, the implications of returning to a ranking-based system must be weighed against the root of at least two places in the World Cup.

The Netherlands celebrates winning the World Cricket League Championship, the tournament to deliver Super League cricket

Only one country (the Netherlands in the current cycle) will be immediately affected, but for others the abolition of the Super League takes away the incentive to qualify for the next edition by finishing as the best Associate in the World Cup Qualifier.

And for all those Associates in the ODI ranking, eight of them at this point, the insurmountable problem of trying to arrange bilateral matches against notoriously unwilling full members will remain.

Not content with starving the Associates with resources they’d rather cram into their own coffers, the Full Members have generally had an embarrassing record of agreeing to ODIs against such insignificant opponents.

If the ICC Board of Directors had a real interest in taking more matches to the highest level and ensuring that the two Associate qualifiers didn’t just make up the World Cup numbers, it would insist that every Full Member each year a minimum number of ODIs played against Associate Opponents.

Suppose we set an initial annual target of three ODIs against FM opposition for each Associate; with eight in the latter category and twelve in the former, each full member would only have to play two additional games per year.

Too much to hope for, given the current setup? Wouldn’t even the boost of easy ranking points convince the masters of Mumbai, St Johns Wood and Jolimont? Perhaps, but what’s as obvious as a good referee’s call or no-ball on a windless day is that this decision has once again wreaked havoc on the ICC’s fragile reputation as the custodian of the world game.

