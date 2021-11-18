7 Most Realistic 2022 Blue-Chip Hiring Goals About

FSU football is in the driver’s seat when it comes to recruiting after their big win over Miami last week.

Both Miami and Florida are in disarray on and off the field, and the Noles appear to be in a prime position to take back the state of Florida after allowing the Canes and Gators to play patty cake in recent years.

It seems that window has closed because FSU already had better recruiting classes than those two programs before the Miami win. The coaching staff has made progress on the ground and proof of concept to show targets they recruited heavily in this recruitment cycle and beyond.

The great thing is that this was the message the staff shared before the season started. The message was that progress may not be reflected in the win and loss column, but you could see it on the pitch.

The 0-4 start didn’t please the staff, but there is also the context of missing their starting QB in four of those six defeats. The FSU coaching staff can say that almost everything we told you has come true, and you are the missing piece we need to move to the next level.

All other goals fill positions of need and/or can influence the program fairly early when they sign with FSU Football. Here are the eight most realistic blue-chip recruiting goals left.