WTA asks questions about email from Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai | Women News





WTA chief says it is hard to believe that the state media email is from Peng, who disappeared after accusing the top official of sexual assault.

The head of the Womens Tennis Association (WTA) has questioned the authenticity of an email published by Chinese state media in which tennis star Peng Shuai said she was resting at home and an allegation of sexual assault was untrue . Peng has not been seen since she accused a top official of assault earlier this month. WTA chief Steve Simon said the email, shared on state media and sent to the WTA on Wednesday, has heightened his concerns about the player. I find it hard to believe that Peng Shuai wrote the email we received or believe what is attributed to her, Simon said in a statement. The email, shared by state broadcaster CGTN with no date, headline or signature, began: Hi all, this is Peng Shuai and said she had not confirmed or verified any recent news about her on the WTA website. The news in that release, including the allegation of sexual assault, is untrue, it said. I just got home resting and everything is fine. Peng revealed in a lengthy social media post earlier this month that a former deputy prime minister had forced her to have sex with him despite repeated denials. The post has been removed from her verified account on Weibo, a leading Chinese social media platform, and the state-controlled Chinese media has suppressed all coverage of the matter. The WTA picked up the allegation the following week and urged authorities to treat the allegation with the utmost seriousness. The email shared by CGTN, which was reportedly sent by Peng Shuai to the President and CEO of the Womens Tennis Association (WTA), Steve Simon [CGTN/Twitter via Reuters] Other players have also spoken out, including Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka. In a Twitter post under the hashtag #WhereIsPengShuai Osaka wrote: Not sure if you’ve been following the news, but I was recently notified of a fellow tennis player who went missing shortly after she revealed she was sexually assaulted . Censorship is never okay at any cost. Peng, 35, claimed in her now-deleted message that Zhang Gaoli forced her to have sex despite her repeated refusals after a game of tennis three years ago. Zhang, now 75, was a deputy prime minister from 2013 until his retirement five years later, and a member of the ruling communist party’s powerful Politburo Standing Committee. Simon said he had repeatedly tried to reach Peng, a former top doubles player who won titles at Wimbledon and the French Open, through various forms of communication, but was unsuccessful. Peng Shuai must be able to speak freely without coercion or intimidation from any source, he said in the statement. Her allegation of sexual assault must be respected, investigated with full transparency and without censorship. Women’s voices should be heard and respected, not censored or dictated. Pengs’ charge is the first against a prominent government official since the #MeToo movement briefly emerged in China in 2018. In response to a question during Wednesday’s daily briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said he had no knowledge of the situation in Pengs. Do you think the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson is all-powerful? Zhao said to a reporter. I suggest you ask the relevant authorities about the relevant question.

