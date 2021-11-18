HC assembles three-member panel under ex-SC judge to investigate Manika Batra’s match-fixing allegation

The Delhi Supreme Court has set up a three-member committee chaired by former Supreme Court Justice Vikramjit Sen to investigate the accusation by table tennis star Manika Batra of attempted match-fixing by the national team coach.

Another former Supreme Court judge, Justice AK Sikri and Arjuna Awardee and Padma Shri Winner athlete Gurbachan Singh Randhawa will also be on the committee, Judge Rekha Palli said, as he countered Batra’s petition against the Table Tennis Federation of India ( TTFI) treated.

Batra, who had been left out of the Indian contingent for the Asian Table Tennis Championships, had moved the court earlier this year for alleging that national team coach Soumyadeep Roy had “pressured her to throw out an Olympic qualifier” in favor of one of are interns.

She also claimed that TTFI conducted its selection processes in a non-transparent manner and targeted certain individuals, such as herself.

In view of the seriousness of the allegations made by the petitioner, the judge has requested the committee to conduct the investigation as soon as possible and to submit its report, preferably within four weeks.

However, since this court had already ruled on September 23, 2021 that the allegations made by the applicant should be investigated by an independent body other than Defendant No.1 (TTFI), and since the Commission appointed by the Defendant does not have a .2 (Centre) investigated, it is considered appropriate to establish a three-member committee to investigate the applicant’s complaints against Defendant No.3 (national coach) and other officers of Defendant No.1 in its correspondence dated August 14, 26 and September 17, 2021, the court said in its decision of 17 November.

The court determined that the parties would cooperate in the trial and said that the commission would be free to establish its own procedure in accordance with the principles of natural justice.

Each of the three members of the committee, including the chairman, will receive an amount of Rs five lakhs each – which amount will be paid by the respondent No. 1 Federation as carried out on its behalf by its counsel. The location of the inquiry will be arranged by Respondent No. 1 Federation in consultation with the chairman of the committee, and the costs thereof, along with any secretarial services, will also be borne by Respondent No. 1 Federation, it added.

In her petition, Commonwealth Games gold medalist and winner Khel Ratna have sought to overturn the TTFI’s rules imposing mandatory participation in the National Coaching Camp for selection in international events.

The petition by Batra, the country’s highest-ranking female player, states that, in an apparent conflict of interest, the national team manager simultaneously ran a private table tennis academy and on one occasion “pressurized the petitioner to throw out just one game to help one of his interns at his private academy qualify for the 2020 Olympics”.

The rower had subsequently claimed that she had been targeted by the National Federation for voicing her grievances in court and now the International Federation was also treating her as an accused.

On Nov. 16, TTFI stated that the sports organization’s board of directors has decided to recall the case from the show, as well as all ensuing actions against the paddler and urged the court to allow it to prove that it is bona fide.

Previously, the Center had stated that the federation’s rule about compulsory attendance at the national camp violated the sports law and nullified its merit.

TTFI had championed the rule, stating that such a mandate was also present in other sports, including weightlifting and judo.

While the rule remained in effect on Sept. 23, the court had said the mandatory attendance at the national camp was enforced “at a time when a complaint was pending against the national team manager” and the same “inspires no confidence”.

On November 15, the court had said it wanted a player to be harassed unnecessarily and had asked TTFI to give the petitioner a clean slate.

In light of the report of an investigation conducted by the Center in accordance with its instructions, the court determined that the player was not at fault.

It had also caught up with the TTFI for “exceeding” its order to conduct a Center investigation into its cases, saying it would “take sup motu contempt”.