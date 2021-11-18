Sports
Patrick Mahomes Doesn’t Overlook the Chiefs’ Improved Defense – Kansas City Chiefs Blog
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A month ago, the Kansas City Chiefs had no reason to expect to be able to face off defensively against quarterback Dak Prescott and the high-scoring Dallas Cowboys.
The Chiefs didn’t have a productive pass rush to speak of. They regularly missed key defensive starters in the lineup. Their young players didn’t help much. The Chiefs allowed points and yards at a more than generous rate.
Luckily for the Chiefs, their game against the Cowboys is at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday (4:25 PM ET, Fox), and things have changed dramatically in a month. The Cowboys lead the league in scoring and Prescott is the NFL’s highest-rated passer, but the defense no longer drags the Chiefs down. They have awarded less than 16 points per game in the last five games, which is the third best in the league during that period.
This defensive transformation has largely escaped notice, overshadowed by quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ improved play and offense. But Mahomes noticed.
“Don’t overlook that, how the defense plays,” said Mahomes. “That’s going to make us a great football team.”
There is not one factor for the defensive turnaround, but a combination. The Chiefs had at least one key defensive player and sometimes more from their lineups in each of the first eight games of the season. They have been whole the last two games.
“The trust is enormous and [also] guys playing together snap after snap,” said defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo. “When you go through an injured guy who’s out and you have to hook up another one, it’s tough. It’s hard to get that continuity.”
The Chiefs are still penultimate in the league with 14 sacks, but their pass rush has increased. They recently acquired veteran defensive back Melvin Ingram, giving them a fourth pass rusher with at least 10 sacks in a season at some point during his career. In the past four weeks, there have been three of the Chiefs’ top four games in pass rush win rates.
The Chiefs are getting better play from some of their young defensive players. Linebacker Willie Gay missed the first four games of the season with an injury, but is tied for team leaders with two interceptions. Linebacker Nick Bolton was the NFL’s rookie of the month in October. Missouri’s second-round squad has 47 tackles this season.
“The young guys are maturing faster than you can predict,” said coach Andy Reid. “You don’t know exactly how that’s going to go, but they’ve picked up the pace and the plan. And then Spags is ruthless with them. He’ll let you do it until you get it right.”
Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed played a lot as a rookie last year and after a slow start this season, the tide is turning. Sneed had an interception in the win over the Green Bay Packers and made some key tackles in the open field in last week’s win against the Las Vegas Raiders.
“He comes into his own”, safety Tyrant Mathieu said. “I know he probably didn’t make the plays early in the season that I thought he would make, or that he thought. But he’s coming. I think the whole world will know his name by the end of the season.”
The revamped Chiefs defense gets the biggest challenge of the season from the Cowboys, the NFL’s only team in the top 5 in passing and haste. But the Chiefs have come a long way on defense and have no intention of giving ground back now.
“We knew it would take some time,” Mathieu said. “It took a while for it to click in recent years. We believe in it. That’s all that really matters. Our coaches are well seasoned and experienced and we feel we have a chance, we have a chance.”
“We will continue to get better, just like the past few seasons. I see us as one of the better defenses when it matters most.”
Sources
2/ https://www.espn.com/blog/kansas-city-chiefs/post/_/id/30486/patrick-mahomes-wont-let-the-chiefs-improved-defense-get-overlooked
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]