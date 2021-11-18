Patrick Mahomes Doesn’t Overlook the Chiefs’ Improved Defense – Kansas City Chiefs Blog

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A month ago, the Kansas City Chiefs had no reason to expect to be able to face off defensively against quarterback Dak Prescott and the high-scoring Dallas Cowboys.

The Chiefs didn’t have a productive pass rush to speak of. They regularly missed key defensive starters in the lineup. Their young players didn’t help much. The Chiefs allowed points and yards at a more than generous rate.

Luckily for the Chiefs, their game against the Cowboys is at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday (4:25 PM ET, Fox), and things have changed dramatically in a month. The Cowboys lead the league in scoring and Prescott is the NFL’s highest-rated passer, but the defense no longer drags the Chiefs down. They have awarded less than 16 points per game in the last five games, which is the third best in the league during that period.

This defensive transformation has largely escaped notice, overshadowed by quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ improved play and offense. But Mahomes noticed.

“Don’t overlook that, how the defense plays,” said Mahomes. “That’s going to make us a great football team.”

There is not one factor for the defensive turnaround, but a combination. The Chiefs had at least one key defensive player and sometimes more from their lineups in each of the first eight games of the season. They have been whole the last two games.

“The trust is enormous and [also] guys playing together snap after snap,” said defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo. “When you go through an injured guy who’s out and you have to hook up another one, it’s tough. It’s hard to get that continuity.”

The Chiefs are still penultimate in the league with 14 sacks, but their pass rush has increased. They recently acquired veteran defensive back Melvin Ingram, giving them a fourth pass rusher with at least 10 sacks in a season at some point during his career. In the past four weeks, there have been three of the Chiefs’ top four games in pass rush win rates.

The Chiefs are getting better play from some of their young defensive players. Linebacker Willie Gay missed the first four games of the season with an injury, but is tied for team leaders with two interceptions. Linebacker Nick Bolton was the NFL’s rookie of the month in October. Missouri’s second-round squad has 47 tackles this season.

“The young guys are maturing faster than you can predict,” said coach Andy Reid. “You don’t know exactly how that’s going to go, but they’ve picked up the pace and the plan. And then Spags is ruthless with them. He’ll let you do it until you get it right.”

Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed played a lot as a rookie last year and after a slow start this season, the tide is turning. Sneed had an interception in the win over the Green Bay Packers and made some key tackles in the open field in last week’s win against the Las Vegas Raiders.

“He comes into his own”, safety Tyrant Mathieu said. “I know he probably didn’t make the plays early in the season that I thought he would make, or that he thought. But he’s coming. I think the whole world will know his name by the end of the season.”

The revamped Chiefs defense gets the biggest challenge of the season from the Cowboys, the NFL’s only team in the top 5 in passing and haste. But the Chiefs have come a long way on defense and have no intention of giving ground back now.

“We knew it would take some time,” Mathieu said. “It took a while for it to click in recent years. We believe in it. That’s all that really matters. Our coaches are well seasoned and experienced and we feel we have a chance, we have a chance.”

“We will continue to get better, just like the past few seasons. I see us as one of the better defenses when it matters most.”