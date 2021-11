Azeem Rafiq claims anti-Asian abuse is rife in English cricket

l N MARCH A The government report concluded that institutional racism was not a major problem in Britain. But evidence heard by a parliamentary committee on Nov. 16 suggested such complacency was misguided. Azeem Rafiq, an English cricketer of Pakistani descent who played intermittently for a decade for a leading provincial side of Yorkshire, has claimed in interviews and a claim about employment discrimination that racist taunts and bullying nearly caused him to commit suicide. An inquiry for Yorkshire admitted he had been the victim of racial harassment, but nothing more systematic. It did not impose sanctions on anyone. Mr Rafiq’s evidence to parliamentarians broadened this long-running county lane into something that may involve senior sports administrators and the national team. Mr Rafiq, a practicing Muslim, said he had been pinned down by a teammate at his local club when he was a teenager and wine had been poured into his mouth. He claimed that after joining Yorkshire, Michael Vaughan, a former England captain, said about the county’s Asian players that there were too many of you. (Mr. Vaughan denies this.) A former teammate and English batsman, he said, had named all Asian players Steve and black players Kevin because their names were too difficult to pronounce. When Mr Rafiq’s wife gave birth to a stillborn son, he told the committee, the club’s head coach suggested he was making too much of a problem. Other allegations were that some of his teammates had referred to players of Asian descent as elephant washers and often used the derisive nickname Paki. That word, the club report concluded, had been in the spirit of friendly banter. Mr Rafiq thinks such behavior is common in cricket and part of the reason is that few Britons of South Asian descent play the sport at a high level. They account for about 30% of recreational and club players, but only 4% of professionals playing for county sides. Others point out that the sport brings together chic white boys from private schools and working-class South Asians, prompting displays of arrogance and clashes over heavy drinking and wild nights out. Sledding, intended to distract a batsmani, is common and sometimes turns into abuse. It can contribute to a culture where offensive comments are normalized. Yorkshire appears to have been shaken from complacency: the new chairman has apologized to Mr Rafiq and said the allegation of institutional racism will be addressed immediately. The bigger question is whether this is an isolated example of crude, outdated attitudes clashing with modern sensibilities or something more widespread. An independent commission on racism in cricket, set up in March, has received more than 1,000 calls since a request for evidence on Nov. 9. The floodgates would open now, Mr Rafiq predicted. This reckoning is likely to have repercussions both on and off the field.

