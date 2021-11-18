2021 Delaware All-District Football Teams | The latest from WDEL News





The new Delaware football format means that instead of traditional conference-only teams, Delaware’s seven new football districts each selected teams from all districts. Quarterbacks Braden Davis of Middletown and Cam Edge of Smyrna were named the Class 3A Offensive Players of the Year. Middletown defense lineman Tomiwa Durojaiye and Smyrna linebacker Dwayne Ratcliffe earned the defensive credit. Kody Harris of Middletown and JJ Kilby of Dover were named the top linemen. In 2A, the top offensive players were DMA running back Devon Green, Archmere QB Chris Albero and Caravel fullback Ky’Shwn Drumgo, Newark defensive back Jayden Smith, Archmere linebacker Kevin DiGregorio and Woodbridge linebacker Wyatt Wright earned the defensive credits. Luke Watson of Saint Mark, Wakeel Frazier of Howard and Noah Matthews of Woodbridge were named the top linemen. The 1A Offensive Players of the Year were running back Javier White of Laurel and Quasim Benson of St Elizabeth. District defending players of the year were Charter of Wilmington’s linebackers Nick Duncan and Lauren’s Kyler Weaver. The linemen of the year were Indian River’s TJ Burke and Tatnall’s Justin Smith. Members of the Delaware Interscholastic Football Coaches Association will now match these teams to First and Second-Team All-Class lists over the next two weeks. First team members will be honored at the All-State Banquet next year, either virtually or in person. The All-State Team is then determined from the First Team All-Class lists, with 13 Offense, 13 Defense and 3 Special Teams players being selected. There will be no All-State Second Team. Offensive, Defensive and Linemen of the Year are determined by a vote of the DIFCA board and selected members of the media, and will be announced the Monday after the state championships. DIFCA 2021 CLASS 3A DISTRICT 1 ALL-DISTRICT TEAM DIFCA 2021 CLASS 3A DISTRICT 2 ALL-DISTRICT TEAM DIFCA 2021 CLASS 2A DISTRICT 1 ALL-DISTRICT TEAM DIFCA 2021 CLASS 2A DISTRICT 2 ALL DISTRICT TEAM DIFCA 2021 CLASS 2A DISTRICT 3 ALL-DISTRICT TEAM DIFCA 2021 CLASS 1A DISTRICT 1 ALL-DISTRICT TEAM DIFCA 2021 CLASS 1A DISTRICT 2 ALL DISTRICT TEAM

