Where is Peng Shuai? Women’s tennis confronts Chinese censors

What started as a feminism-authoritarianism showdown in China has grown into a bigger sport and human rights showdown as the tennis world takes a stand for Peng Shuai, a Chinese player who accused a Communist Party leader of sexually abusing and has since disappeared from public view. display.

It is a case that touches on the most sensitive topic in China: abuse of power by communist party leaders. It also comes as Beijing prepares to host the Winter Olympics in February, amid international calls for a boycott of human rights abuses in China.

Peng, 35, a former world No. 1 doubles player with Wimbledon and French Open titles to her name, accused former Deputy Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli, 75, of pressuring her into sex 10 years ago when he was party leader of Tianjin, a port city near Beijing, and then again three years ago after he retired. On that occasion, Zhang forced himself into his bedroom while his wife kept watch outside, Peng wrote in a Weibo post on Nov. 2 that was removed by censors within half an hour.

I didn’t agree at first. I cried all the time. I said yes because I was scared, Peng wrote. She had no evidence of Zhang’s attack, because his power was overwhelming, the world is a plaything to you, she said, and he had prevented her from ever recording anything. But she wanted to speak.

I have no recordings, no videos, just the true experience of my twisted self. I know you, high and powerful Deputy Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli, said you are not afraid, she said. But even if I am like an egg that breaks against a rock or a moth that destroys itself in the flame, I will speak the truth about you.

Since then, Peng hadn’t been heard from publicly until Thursday morning, when the Chinese state broadcaster CGTN tweeted a screenshot of what it said was an email from her. Hello everyone, this is Peng Shuai, it said. I’m not missing, and I’m not unsafe either. I just got home resting and everything is fine.

The sexual assault allegations against Zhang were untrue, and further news about Peng should be released only with her consent, it added.

CGTN claimed the image was an email Peng sent to Womens Tennis Assn. Chairman and CEO Steve Simon. It didn’t explain why state media would have such a screenshot or why a mouse cursor remained visible in the text. It also did not post the screenshot on the Chinese internet, where Peng and all posts surrounding her allegations have been erased, and where Twitter itself remains banned.

The alleged email came after the WTA issued a pronunciation support for Peng earlier this week, increasing pressure on Chinese authorities.

Peng Shuai, and all women, deserve to be heard, uncensored, the WTA said. In all societies, the behavior she claims took place should be examined, not condoned or ignored. We commend Peng Shuai for her remarkable courage and strength to come forward.

Simon told the New York Times earlier this week that the WTA would be willing to withdraw from China, where it has 11 tournaments and a decade-long deal to hold its tour finals in the southern city of Shenzhen if it doesn’t see an appropriate investigation. .

He said he had received confirmation from the Chinese Tennis Assn. that Peng was safe and not under physical threat, but could not reach her directly to confirm.

The WTA issue is about possible sexual assault on one of our players. That’s something that just can’t be compromised, he said.

Tennis star Naomi Osaka tweeted on Wednesday: Censorship is never okay, I hope Peng Shuai and her family are safe and well. I am in shock of the current situation and I am sending love and light her way. #whereispengshuai

Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai stretches for a forehand at the 2020 Australian Open. (Andy Brownbill / Associated Press)

After Osaka’s tweet, comments on Weibo thanking her for speaking out about Peng were also deleted.

I don’t know what to say except pray it’s safe, said a comment on Weibo that was quickly deleted. We have already accepted that this incident will disappear online. The posts will disappear, the accounts will disappear, justice disappears, law disappears, only the victim and the pain that torments her will not disappear. Only the fear of the next victims will not disappear.

Rather than reassuring those concerned about her, the CGTN tweet has only heightened concerns about Pengs’ safety.

I find it hard to believe that Peng Shuai wrote the email we received or believe what is attributed to her, Simon said in a new statement Thursday, adding that he still couldn’t reach Peng. The WTA demanded independent and verifiable proof of her safety and a transparent investigation into her assault charge, he said.

China has often used access to its lucrative market as a medium of exchange to censor industries seeking entry into China, including professional sports. Most recently, in 2019, the NBA faced a nationalist backlash and boycott in China after Houston Rockets manager Daryl Morey tweeted in support of pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong.

The NBA subsequently distanced itself from Moreys’ comments and issued an apologetic statement to Weibo over the inappropriate comment that seriously hurt the feelings of Chinese fans. Morey has deleted his tweet.

Many leaders in sports, as well as in Hollywood, fashion and other cultural sectors, have tried to maintain China’s favor by remaining silent on sensitive issues.

In a rare break from that silence, women’s tennis does the opposite: pressure China to prove the safety and freedom of a Chinese player who has crossed a political red line, even if it loses the Chinese market as a result.

L Pin, a well-known Chinese feminist activist now living in the United States, said the CGTN email showed that international attention had put enormous pressure on the Chinese government.

The question is what else can be done now to make progress in saving Peng Shuai, she said. If attention were to move away from Peng, she would be left in darkness, L said, and that’s what the Chinese government wants to see.

The Pengs case illustrated both the strength of the #MeToo and feminist movements in China and the growing danger they face, L said. Many of Chinese feminist and LGBTQ groups have had their social media accounts deleted this year. Some Chinese feminists have also been arrested.

Huang Xueqin, an independent journalist who covered some of the first #MeToo cases in China, was detained on his way to the airport in Guangzhou last month. She is accused of inciting the subversion of state power.

Last year, China’s top-scoring footballer Hao Haidong was removed from the Chinese internet along with his wife, Ye Zhaoying, a former badminton champion, after the two publicly condemned the Communist Party. But they had left the country and moved to Spain before they spoke.

Pengs’ post, while much less political and more focused on personal attacks, was published while she was still in the country.

That puts her in grave danger, said Yaqiu Wang, senior China researcher at Human Rights Watch. The Chinese government has a history of disappearing critics and forced confessions from them, she said.

In 2015, five booksellers in Hong Kong who had sold books, including gossip about Communist Party leaders, went into secret detention in China. At least one sent a letter to his family while incarcerated, stating that he had voluntarily gone to mainland China. My situation at the moment is very good, everything is fine, he wrote.

The Pengs case showed that athletes, no matter how prominent, are like everyone else in the country: power inexplicable at the whim of Chinese governments, Wang said. No one is safe.