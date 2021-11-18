Missing tennis star Peng Shuai sends suspicious email





Peng Shuai has won the French Open and Wimbledon titles in doubles.

Photo: Zhong Zhi/Getty Images Peng Shuai, a top Chinese women’s tennis player, is missing and a note purportedly written by her has only added to the mystery of her whereabouts. Shuai, 35, who was world No. 1 in women’s doubles in early 2010 and reached 14 in singles, recently accused a prominent former Chinese politician, Zhang Gaoli, of sexual assault. In a long and passionate after On the popular Chinese social media platform Weibo, she shared a long-term relationship with Gaoli, who was deputy prime minister under Xi Jinping, and accused him of having sex with her against her will three years ago. Shuai’s charge was the first Me Too indictment against a high-ranking Chinese official, and the country’s censorship machine sprang into action. Shuais’ post was deleted within minutes and searches for her on social media were limited to information about her tennis career. China has pretty much scrubbed the story off its firewalled internet; even private messages mentioning the story are subject to interference: The level of censorship surrounding the Peng Shuai story in China is now harrowing. Also in private messages. https://t.co/oC9fcyDWP6 — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) November 17, 2021 Even more disturbingly, Shuai has been out of sight since she made her accusation on Nov. 2. Naomi Osaka and Novak Djokovic, and the hashtag #whereispengshuai is trending on Twitter. On Wednesday, Chinese state media released an email that Shuai allegedly sent to the president of the Womens Tennis Association, saying that her allegations against Gaoli were false and that she was doing fine resting at home alone. (The email was published on Twitter, which is banned in China.) Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai has sent an email to Steve Simon, the WTA chairman and CEO, CGTN has learned. The email reads: pic.twitter.com/uLi6Zd2jDI — CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) November 17, 2021 The translucently strange, hostile tone calmed no one. The recipient of the message, Steve Simon, said in a statement that I find it difficult to believe that Peng Shuai wrote the email we received or believe what is attributed to her and that the note only raises my concerns about her safety and whereabouts. Now the WTA threatens to withdraw tournaments from China unless there is a satisfactory investigation into Shuai’s true whereabouts. (This is a more aggressive stance than other sports leagues have taken on China in recent years.) And the story may soon take on even more international significance, as China will host the Winter Olympics in three months. The country is already facing calls for boycotts over its treatment of Uyghurs and other human rights violations, and the US is reportedly considering the diplomatic version of such a boycott. The Shuais case could make his decision easier and prompt other countries to re-evaluate their own commitments to the Games. Sign up for the IntelligencerNewsletter Daily news about the politics, business and technology that shape our world. Terms & Privacy Statement

