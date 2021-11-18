Rath leads Tigers in three-set fight at #20 Florida





Next game: Kentucky 20-11-2021 | 4:30 IN THE AFTERNOON SEC Network+ GAINESVILLE, Fla. Take a step closer to history with a double-digit assassination attempt, junior Rebecca Ratho led Auburn volleyball (13-12, 5-10 SEC) offensive Wednesday night at Exactech Arena, but #20 Florida (18-6, 12-2) claimed the game in straight sets (11-25, 15-25, 19- 25). Rath returned to her home state and delivered her 21 . inNS game of the season with at least 10 kills. The junior scored 10 while defensively adding three digs and a block. Rath brought her season tally to 404 to join Jessica Glover (2008) as the only two Tigers to record more than 400 kills in a season during the rally score era. Rath is just seven kills shy of overtaking Glover for the program record. graduated student Liz Reich four kills in all for the Tigers, picking up a block assist and a few digs. Senior Tatum Ships took seven offensive swings with three landings for kills. Shipes was allocated three blocks to bring her season total to 133. Shipes already holds the program’s rally-scoring season record and now ranks sixth in school history for total blocks in a season, regardless of era. Junior Jackie Barrett served as a setter for the Tigers and provided 16 assists. Barrett’s statistic included two homicides, six digs, and a block. Completion of the offense was senior Val Green , who picked up a kill in the match. Green also got an assist, three digs and a block. At the service line, senior Elif Su Yavuz earned the lone Tiger ace in the match. She also recorded a dig and a block. Defensively, Auburn was led by senior Bella Rosenthall’s nine digs, taking Rosenthall to sixth in the history of one season at Auburn for a total number of digs (era with rally scores) at 456. SET ONE Auburn struggled to find offensive rhythm in the first stanza as Florida held the Tigers to five kills in the opening set. Rath did most of the damage, totaling three of the five Auburn kills. The Tigers scored six extra runs in the set via four Florida service errors and a pair of offensive errors by Gator. Florida used a 0.464 batting percentage in the first stanza to jump out early and went on to win the set 25-11. SET TWO After Florida jumped to a 2-0 lead, Auburn responded with a kill from Rath and a strike from the service line from Yavuz to tie the set. Three kills from the Tigers trio of Rath, Reich and Barrett brought the Tigers in one, 6-5, before the Florida attack went on a 4-0 run to fill the lead. Reich silenced the rally with a kill, Auburn’s last run before the media timeout. After the timeout, Rath and Shipes landed on strikes to narrow the lead to 16-10. Auburn was unable to attack late as Florida claimed the set 25-15. KIT THREE Auburn started the set with a kill from Reich and had an answer to every Florida attack as the teams combined five draws through the opening points before the Gators pulled in three consecutive kills to build a 10-7 lead. Rath would score a few kills, but Florida extended his lead to 18-12 to force a Tiger timeout. Auburn spread the attack late with kills from three different Tigers, but Florida won the final set 25-19. NEXT ONE The Tigers will return to Auburn Arena for their final home games of the regular season, while Auburn will host number 8 Kentucky for a couple of games. The series kicks off Saturday at 4:30 p.m. CT. Sunday’s final is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT. Both games will be broadcast on SEC Network+. Auburn will honor its 2021 senior class at a special pre-match ceremony on Saturday.

