Sports
WVU Football Ups offers in light of major clearances
Wednesday night was a rough night for the West Virginia football coaching staff.
After working hard for months to land important commitments and place their Class of 2022 in the Top 20 nationally, two prominent players changed their minds and decided not to sign with the Mountaineers.
Georgia 4-star running back Justin Williams and Pennsylvania 4-star wide receiver Kevin Thomas both announced their retirement from Neal Brown and WVU.
While this happens with every program and is part of the business, no doubt that news was a gut feeling for the technical staff.
However, the show goes on and while all this was happening, WVU had an unusually busy night offering players in a variety of classes, including one that has already been captured elsewhere. Here’s a recap of a busy Wednesday night in the WVU recruiting world.
Chanz Wiggins:2024 wide receiver from King George, Virginia. Offers from Maryland, North Carolina, Penn State, Pitt, Virginia and Virginia Tech.
Grateful to be invited to the 2022 National Combine at the All American Bowl.@NationalComb1ne @AABoonNBC @bigrob2523 @ChadSimmons_@247Sports @tdhald @LemmingReport@LabBigtime pic.twitter.com/WlCfvofXbj
— Chanz Wiggins (@ChanzWiggins) Nov 4, 2021
Mechai White: 2024 athlete from King George, Virginia. Offers from Boston College, Maryland, North Carolina, Pitt, Virginia, Virginia Tech, and Old Dominion.
– https://t.co/2T1CU33xva
Stats regular season-20 catches for 410yds and 9TDs I 6 games
@coachseder @coachjfranklin @ CoachDailey_A6O @ GeradParker1 @WRsSpurrierMSU @Coach_K2 @coachjstepp @r81dugans
— Mekhai White (@mekhai_white) November 11, 2021
Braelin Moore: 2022 3-star offensive lineman from Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Moore is currently committed to Virginia Tech. Also has Power Five offerings from Syracuse and Minnesota.
Named 1st Team EPC Offensive Tackle and Defensive End!! pic.twitter.com/GYCkLLKdxF
— Braelin Moore (@MooreBraelin) Nov 5, 2021
Lee Kpogba: East Mississippi Community College. Former 4-star linebacker affiliation with West Virginia and Syracuse. Includes listings from Indiana, Louisville, Memphis, and South Carolina.
https://t.co/d3MvrL5ZRA season highlights not first 5 games
— Lee Kpogba (@kashhh_2timezz) Nov 12, 2021
Jackson Bowers: 2023 4 star tight end from Mesa, Arizona. Includes offers from Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, California, Colorado, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Michigan State, Missouri, Oregon State, USC, Utah, and Washington.
Regular Season Highlights 8-2@JGermaine7 @MVToro_Football @BrandonHuffman @bangulo @ChadSimmons_ @JoshuabRoberts1 https://t.co/eKMXsMwRAl
— Jackson Bowers 4TE (@jackson_bow3rs) Nov 13, 2021
Brian Allen, Jr.: 2022 3-star defensive tackle from Woodstock, Illinois. Includes offerings from Iowa, Illinois, Iowa State, Kansas, Oregon, Purdue, and Virginia Tech.
https://t.co/23bgaKsUQY Mid Season Highlights for Seniors
— Brian Allen Jr (@BrianAllenJr21_) October 26, 2021
Rasaud Pernell: 2022 3-star defensive lineman from Highland Springs, Virginia. Pernell is currently committed to Virginia Tech. Pernell also has offers from Boston College, Maryland, Indiana, Minnesota, Penn State, Pitt, Virginia, and Wake Forest.
Senior Tape .. With 4 Potential Games More https://t.co/FMJItHKTOx
— Rashaud Pernell (@Rashaudd__) Nov 16, 2021
