Chinese tennis star’s safety rises after sexual assault allegation

A Chinese professional tennis player, who has not been seen in public since she accused a former top government official of sexual assault, reportedly sent an email claiming she was safe and the allegation was false, a message that raised concerns. about her safety and the demand for information about her only enhanced well-being and whereabouts.

So far, those calls have been answered by silence.

Chinese officials have not said anything publicly since Grand Slam doubles champion Peng Shuai’s accusation two weeks ago that she had been sexually assaulted. The first #MeToo case to reach the political realm in China has not been reported by the domestic media and online discussion about it has been heavily censored.

Steve Simon, the chairman and CEO of the Women’s Tennis Association, questioned the authenticity of what, according to Chinese state media, was an email addressed to him in which Peng says she is safe and that the assault allegation is not true. CGTN, the international arm of the Chinese state broadcaster CCTV, reports this.

“I find it hard to believe that Peng Shuai wrote the email we received or believe what is attributed to her,” Simon wrote.

The statement, he added, “only reflects my concerns for her safety and whereabouts.”

Simon has demanded a full investigation and the WTA said it is willing to pull tournaments out of the country if it doesn’t get an appropriate response. Top players including Naomi Osaka and Novak Djokovic have spoken out and the hashtag WhereisPengShuai is trending online.

International Tennis Federation spokeswoman Heather Bowler said on Thursday that the governing body is in contact with the Chinese Tennis Association and is in contact with the WTA and the International Olympic Committee.

“Player safety is always our top priority and we support a full and transparent investigation into this matter,” Bowler wrote in an email to The Associated Press. “While we have not spoken to the player, we are in contact with the National Tennis Association in China (CTA) in case they can provide further information or updates.”

I am devastated and shocked by the news of my colleague, Peng Shuai. I hope she is safe and found as soon as possible. This must be investigated and we must not remain silent. I send her and her family much love during this incredibly difficult time. #whereispengshuai pic.twitter.com/GZG3zLTSC6 —@Serena Williams

China has largely suppressed a #MeToo movement that flourished briefly in 2018 and continues with the Beijing Winter Olympics in February, despite boycott calls from activists and some foreign politicians over China’s human rights record.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian was repeatedly asked about the matter and again said on Thursday that he is not aware of it.

Peng, 35, is a former No. 1 player in women’s doubles who won titles at Wimbledon in 2013 and the French Open in 2014.

She wrote in a lengthy social media post on Nov. 2 that Zhang Gaoli, a former deputy prime minister who served on the ruling Communist Party’s top leadership committee, had forced her to have sex three years ago, despite repeated refusals.

The post was quickly removed from her verified account on Weibo, a leading Chinese social media platform, but screenshots of the explosive accusation quickly spread across the Chinese internet. Since then, she has not appeared in public to ask questions about her whereabouts and whether she is being held.

Zhang, who is 75, disappeared from view after his 2018 retirement, as is customary for former senior officials. He is not known to have close ties to current leaders.

Peng’s charge is the first high-profile allegation of sexual assault against a powerful politician in China. Past accusations hit prominent figures in the nonprofit, academia and media, but never reached top Communist Party officials or state-owned companies.

CGTN posted the statement on Twitter, which is blocked in China, along with many other foreign platforms such as Google and Facebook. It did not post it on Chinese social media, nor was there any mention of the alleged email behind the Great Firewall, which separates the Chinese internet from the rest of the world.

Some internet users have bypassed the controls and posted about the news in private social media groups. Freeweibo.com, which records censored posts from Weibo, said searches for “Peng Shuai” and “Zhang Gaoli” were both among the top 10 searched topics on Thursday.

Searches for Peng Shuai’s name on the Chinese Sogou search engine only return articles about her tennis career. Her account on Weibo no longer allows comments and no results appear when people search for her Weibo account.

Peng wrote that Zhang’s wife was guarding the door during the alleged attack, which followed a game of tennis. Her post also said that they had sex seven years ago and that she had feelings for him after that. She also said she knew talking would be difficult.

“Yes, apart from myself, I have kept no evidence, no recordings, no videos, just the real experience of my twisted self. Even if I destroy myself, like throwing an egg against a rock, or a moth flying into a flame , I will still speak the truth about us,” said the now-deleted post.

Her claim came just three months before Beijing hosted the Winter Olympics, which had been the target of a boycott campaign by multiple human rights groups, largely because of China’s repression of Uyghur Muslims. The games face a possible diplomatic boycott by the United States and other countries. Rights groups have compared the 2022 Olympics in Beijing to Hitler’s in Berlin in 1936. China has consistently denied any human rights violations and says its actions are part of counter-terrorism programs.

Peng has played in three Olympic Games. The IOC said in a statement on Thursday that “we have seen the latest reports and are encouraged by assurances that it is safe”.

The Swiss-based IOC, which derives 73 percent of its revenue from broadcasting rights sales and another 18 percent from sponsors, has not criticized China and often reiterates that it is just a sports company and is not authorized to act on its policies. a sovereign state.

The WTA can better afford to exert pressure as it relies less on revenue from China than the IOC or NBA. The basketball league lost an estimated $400 million US in broadcast rights when China blacked out its games in the 2019-2020 season after Houston Rockets CEO Daryl Morey tweeted in support of protesters in Hong Kong.

Simon’s statement said that Peng has shown incredible courage, but that he is still concerned for her safety.

“The WTA and the rest of the world need independent and verifiable proof that it is safe,” he wrote. “I have repeatedly tried to reach her through various forms of communication, but without success.”