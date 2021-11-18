Rockford IceHogs | Hockey Fights Cancer Night is back on Friday, November.





The Rockford IceHogs drop the gloves on cancer with their third annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night benefit the SwedishAmerican Foundation On Friday 26 November at 7pm against the Milwaukee Admirals! IceHogs players will wear custom, limited-edition lavender Hockey Fights Cancer themed jerseys that will be auctioned in-game and online via IceHogs.com and DASH. IceHogs fans are encouraged to participate in various special moments during the game and fill in custom I fight for signs that will be posted throughout the BMO Harris Bank Center. Download your I Fight For Sign here! Snap a photo with your plates and tag the IceHogs on your favorite social media platform! During pregame warmups on Hockey Fights Cancer Night, select IceHogs players will use custom sticks with special messages and names of fan loved ones as part of the second annual Stick It to Cancer initiative. More information

The IceHogs will wear a lavender Hockey Fights Cancer themed jersey before the game, and the special jerseys will be auctioned during the game, with proceeds benefiting the SwedishAmerican Foundation.

Fans will have the opportunity to bid on various Hockey Fights Cancer jerseys.

Fans in attendance could also have bid through DASH, an online auction platform, silent auction. Additional jerseys will also be available on DASH after the game.

The Rockford IceHogs honor those who have fought or are currently battling cancer, their second annual Stick it to Cancer initiative. Any fan who has purchased a stick can submit the name of a loved one who has battled cancer, and that person’s name will be written on the player stick they funded and can later claim it from the IceHogs office. Local pickup only. Shipping is not possible. All proceeds from the stick auctions benefit the SwedishAmerican Foundation.

Join the IceHogs in-game and at home and show off who you’re fighting for with our custom “I Fight For” signs located throughout the BMO Harris Bank Center. Download your I Fight For Sign here! For over a century, Swedes have cared for our community and the wonderful people who live here. That’s why we’re committed to providing quality healthcare and strategies to keep you and your family healthy. As part of UW Health, we provide patients with local access to many world-class specialists here in Rockford.



