Sports
In which country is table tennis most popular? • Ping Sunday
In which country is table tennis most popular?
So, which countries love table tennis the most? It’s nice to see that Germany, Japan and Korea pose strong challenges to China’s dominance. Their table tennis skills are legendary. Today we will see in which country table tennis is the most popular. I wonder if table tennis is gaining popularity in other countries, such as France, Portugal, Vietnam or Singapore.
Brazilian table tennis playersare also known. Let’s study other countries.
01 China
Almost 1 percent (0.72 percent) of a 1.4 billion population occasionally reported table tennis! It’s a huge number of players.
ITTF now has 226 member countries. China has the most players who play table tennis.
The top 3 players in the world are all Chinese players. Fan Zhendong, Ma Long and Xu Xin are currently the best male players in the world. Ma Long is considered the greatest player of all time (GOAT).
Based on the current results of the Olympic medals, China has won 85.7% of the gold medal at table tennis.
|Country
|Sport
|Gold medals won
|China
|Table tennis
|85.7%
|USA
|Basketball
|78.6%
|South Korea
|archery
|64.3%
|German
|Rider
|35.7%
|South Korea
|Taekwondo
|31.3%
02 Japan
Japan is the second country in table tennis. The Japanese are very fond of table tennis. They have a professional league that is of very high quality.
The famous player is Mima Ito, Koki Niwa, Jun Mizutani and Tomokazu Harimoto. The mixed doubles of Mima Ito and Jun Mizutani has beaten the Chinese doubles to win the gold medal on home soil (2020 Tokyo Olympics).
03 Germany
When a country realizes it has a superstar athlete, people become enthralled with both the player and his sport. In 1989, Jorg Rosskopf and Steffen Fetzner, a double pair from Germany, won the World Championship. Since then, table tennis has become increasingly popular in Germany. In 2004 the world famous sports club Borussia Dortmund established a table tennis department.
Timo Boll is an emerging German talent. He was previously number 1 in the ITTF (International Table Tennis Federation). He is now in 2nd place in the German National Table Tennis Competition. Since 1995, when he won three gold medals as one of the youngest members of the competition. Dimitrij Ovtcharov, who has won 2 bronze medals at the Olympics, is the best German table tennis player.
Germany’s new hope is Kay Stumper.
04 Korea
Table tennis is not just a Chinese obsession. South Korea wants to be the best ping pong player in the world, but China’s shadow is big. That hasn’t stopped South Korea from working even harder to develop the sport’s strongest athletes.
Joo Se Hyuk is a world class professional player. He is well aware of South Korea’s tough fight against China. Ryu Seungmin, Yoo Namkyu and Oh Sangeun have all retired from table tennis. Jang Woojin, Lee Sangsu and Jeoung Youngsik are the 2 new faces of top Korean table tennis players. There are ranked as the number 12, and number 13 on the world table tennis rakes.
05 Sweden
Sweden rounds out our list of ping pong crazy countries. Professional table tennis has been a passion since the mid-80s. Swedish STIGA has supplied high quality table tennis equipment to more than a hundred countries. Like South Korea, Sweden tries to dethrone China’s dominance in every World Championship, so any triumph is great!
Jan-Ove Waldner is in the same boat as Joo Se Hyuk from South Korea. He is the last of the legendary Swedish players of the 80s and 90s. In 1982, at the age of 16, he made his European Championship debut. Since then, he has become a famous table tennis player. It is known as the evergreen tree in China, but the Mozart of table tennis in the West. Hopefully Sweden’s love for the sport and contribution to the professional game will continue when Waldner retires. Mattias Falck is considered one of the best Swedish players at the moment. Mattias is number 10 in the world ranking.
Sweden’s new hope is Truls Moregard.
PING SUNDAY. Unauthorized use or duplication of this material without the permission of the author is strictly prohibited. Link and excerpt may be used provided PingSunday is clearly identified with the specific link to the original content.
Sources
2/ https://pingsunday.com/what-country-is-table-tennis-the-most-popular/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]