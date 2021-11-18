In which country is table tennis most popular? • Ping Sunday

In which country is table tennis most popular?

So, which countries love table tennis the most? It’s nice to see that Germany, Japan and Korea pose strong challenges to China’s dominance. Their table tennis skills are legendary. Today we will see in which country table tennis is the most popular. I wonder if table tennis is gaining popularity in other countries, such as France, Portugal, Vietnam or Singapore.

Brazilian table tennis playersare also known. Let’s study other countries.

01 China

Almost 1 percent (0.72 percent) of a 1.4 billion population occasionally reported table tennis! It’s a huge number of players.

ITTF now has 226 member countries. China has the most players who play table tennis.

The top 3 players in the world are all Chinese players. Fan Zhendong, Ma Long and Xu Xin are currently the best male players in the world. Ma Long is considered the greatest player of all time (GOAT).

Based on the current results of the Olympic medals, China has won 85.7% of the gold medal at table tennis.

Country Sport Gold medals won China Table tennis 85.7% USA Basketball 78.6% South Korea archery 64.3% German Rider 35.7% South Korea Taekwondo 31.3%

02 Japan

Japan is the second country in table tennis. The Japanese are very fond of table tennis. They have a professional league that is of very high quality.

The famous player is Mima Ito, Koki Niwa, Jun Mizutani and Tomokazu Harimoto. The mixed doubles of Mima Ito and Jun Mizutani has beaten the Chinese doubles to win the gold medal on home soil (2020 Tokyo Olympics).

03 Germany

When a country realizes it has a superstar athlete, people become enthralled with both the player and his sport. In 1989, Jorg Rosskopf and Steffen Fetzner, a double pair from Germany, won the World Championship. Since then, table tennis has become increasingly popular in Germany. In 2004 the world famous sports club Borussia Dortmund established a table tennis department.

Timo Boll is an emerging German talent. He was previously number 1 in the ITTF (International Table Tennis Federation). He is now in 2nd place in the German National Table Tennis Competition. Since 1995, when he won three gold medals as one of the youngest members of the competition. Dimitrij Ovtcharov, who has won 2 bronze medals at the Olympics, is the best German table tennis player.

Germany’s new hope is Kay Stumper.

04 Korea

Table tennis is not just a Chinese obsession. South Korea wants to be the best ping pong player in the world, but China’s shadow is big. That hasn’t stopped South Korea from working even harder to develop the sport’s strongest athletes.

Joo Se Hyuk is a world class professional player. He is well aware of South Korea’s tough fight against China. Ryu Seungmin, Yoo Namkyu and Oh Sangeun have all retired from table tennis. Jang Woojin, Lee Sangsu and Jeoung Youngsik are the 2 new faces of top Korean table tennis players. There are ranked as the number 12, and number 13 on the world table tennis rakes.

05 Sweden

Sweden rounds out our list of ping pong crazy countries. Professional table tennis has been a passion since the mid-80s. Swedish STIGA has supplied high quality table tennis equipment to more than a hundred countries. Like South Korea, Sweden tries to dethrone China’s dominance in every World Championship, so any triumph is great!

Jan-Ove Waldner is in the same boat as Joo Se Hyuk from South Korea. He is the last of the legendary Swedish players of the 80s and 90s. In 1982, at the age of 16, he made his European Championship debut. Since then, he has become a famous table tennis player. It is known as the evergreen tree in China, but the Mozart of table tennis in the West. Hopefully Sweden’s love for the sport and contribution to the professional game will continue when Waldner retires. Mattias Falck is considered one of the best Swedish players at the moment. Mattias is number 10 in the world ranking.

Sweden’s new hope is Truls Moregard.

