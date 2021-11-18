Patrick Mahomes aware of Trevon Diggs in Cowboys defence: ‘You should definitely keep an eye on him at all times’





Trevon Diggs has one of the better seasons for a defensive back in Dallas Cowboys history. Not only does Diggs lead the league with eight interceptions, he is three of Everson Walls’ franchise record of 11 interceptions with eight games left. Diggs will do his job for him when he faces Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs offense, but Mahomes makes sure he doesn’t become the next victim of a Diggs turnover. Mahomes hasn’t thrown an interception in three weeks, but has 10 more on the season. Diggs can Mahomes No. 11 giving easily. “I mean, when you have that many interceptions, that means you know what’s going on, you understand what the offense is trying to do, so you definitely have to keep an eye on him at all times,” Mahomes said on Wednesday. “He’s waiting for his chance and usually when he gets his hands on it he definitely makes the catch so he’s definitely a great player, someone to look out for on every snap and find ways that you can have.” success in other places or on him in certain areas.” While Diggs is a turnover machine, he is prone to the big game. Diggs allowed 32 catches for 584 yards and three touchdowns while targeting 57 times, allowing 18.3 yards per catch. Opposing quarterbacks targeting Diggs only have a passer score of 69.5 — mainly because of his eight interceptions. “You can tell he was a receiver because he plays the route and then he has great hands,” said Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. “So that comes out, and he’s tall and tall. He’s got a great feel.” Mahomes expects the Cowboys defense to play two-high safeties, forcing him to go under. He expects the Cowboys to be aggressive when he takes what he’s given, and that’s where patience comes in. When Diggs and the secondary bite, Mahomes is ready to attack. “They’re not going to sit back and give us the exact same coverage every time. They’re going to try to find ways to confuse me and confuse this offense, so we have to make in-game adjustments,” Mahomes said. “We can still take what’s there and when the shots come, we have to hit them.”

