Will powerful college soccer teams make an effort to formally divide FBS as the NCAA’s constitution changes?

College football has always been a class struggle: public versus private, Power Five versus Group of Five, SEC versus the world. Membership has always had its privileges. Those 65 Power Fives schools annually distribute 78% of the annual half-billion-dollar revenue from the College Football Playoff.

There is a growing thought among those power schools, wondering whether they should share at all. What has emerged quietly in recent months may be the biggest class war in decades.

“Membership” is the buzzword as the NCAA rewrites its constitution. It would further divide the 130 schools that play major-college football. Division IA, now called the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS), was founded in 1978. That was the last big picture of haves and have nots.

Essentially, it could be a farewell to the least resourced programs in the FBS. The reasons would be the same as they were 43 years ago: The smallest programs have too much influence — voting and otherwise — on what a group of about 80 schools would want big football to look like.

“I think that discussion is going to take place,” a current Power Five athletic director told CBS Sports. “In FBS, yes. The revenue discrepancies just between FBS alone are huge. But from the Big Ten to the SEC to the smallest conferences in Division I, it’s not even apples and oranges.

“For lack of a better term, we have a football problem.”

The problem is that schools emphasize football at different levels. As it stands, there’s little resemblance between the resources (recruitment, salaries, TV contracts) of a Georgia and a Georgia Southern. Yet they play under the same FBS banner.

“I think you’ll see a layering of it or a significant change of it,” Virginia Tech AD Whit Babcock said. “It’s just a lot of work in a short time.”

A convergence of concerns forces the issue. The game’s power brokers must figure out how to distribute an unprecedented pending cash flow. The coffers will be fuller than ever once the College Football Playoff expands and multiple TV conference deals are renegotiated.

Many administrators believe that it is inevitable that athletes – especially football and basketball players – will eventually become employees of schools.

“How can the Power Five legally give more money to their athletes? [That’s] what’s next,” said the Power Five AD.

A cull of the FBS herd has come into sharper focus since the NCAA decided in August to rewrite its constitution. The resulting Constitutional Convention closed on Monday with broad drafts expected to be added at the NCAA convention in January. The constitutional amendments are expected to come into full effect in August 2022.

The implementation is another point. The 20-member Transformation Committee emerging from that convention is responsible for discussing the details of how the NCAA is stepping aside and letting the divisions and conferences make their own decisions. Essentially it will allow them to run college sports their way.

The elephant in the room is a possible further division of the FBS. Which schools will make it and which will be relegated to what has long been referred to as “Division IV”? While a split from FBS is not a certainty, it is now more likely than at any time since that last major division in 1978.

“It’s not on the table yet, but that’s the first thing to ask,” said Shane Lyons, a member of the Transformation Committee, AD of West Virginia. “What are we looking for with those Transformation Committee members? Are they membership requirements? There’s a difference between schools making $175 million and schools making $4 million.

“One of the first questions will be, ‘What’s this going to look like?'”

In general, rules and limits will almost certainly be liberalised. NIL has already turned what was once a major NCAA violation into a shrug.

It’s the details that drive Power Five ADs crazy. They are frustrated that smaller schools have such a voting influence on things like staff size.

“The limits for coaching have come to the point where I don’t care anymore,” Lyons said. “If you want eight coaches in baseball, hire eight coaches. That’s between the coach, the AD and the president. We [worry about it] always in football. We pay thousands of dollars to compliance personnel to try and figure out what these people are doing on the sidelines or in the field.

“Does it really matter? Let them coach. Who cares? If Alabama wants 75 coaches, let them have 75 coaches. In West Virginia, we’ll get 20.”

The Transformation Committee is co-chaired by SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey and Ohio AD Julie Cromer. The committee predicts a divorce by its composition alone. Sankey heads the country’s most powerful football conference. Cromer is AD from a MAC school, playing some of his games on weeknights to maximize exposure.

SEC schools will soon be earning $60 million each in average media rights fees per year. MAC’s current ESPN deal, which expires at the end of the 2026-27 season, is worth a total of $100 million.

“Anything Sankey is in would give me an indication that the gap is going to widen,” said a university sports consultant who spoke anonymously because of the sensitivity of the situation. “Julie’s in Ohio, I really like Julie. She’s smart as hell. I’d see her and Sankey clash massively. I suspect they will, but Greg will win every time because he can. He’s got the power.”

With the ability to bend that power, comes responsibility. Any of the 130 schools that failed to make it would lose massive brand power. Being in FBS allows schools to fund top-level athletics, increase enrollment, and even attract teachers and scholarships.

The heartlessness of the trial kicked in for a few weeks this summer when word got out that Texas and Oklahoma were headed for the SEC. Suddenly, there was a realization that schools like Iowa State, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, and Kansas (especially in basketball) might just call home a Group of Five conference. That fear was quickly dispelled as the Big 12 took on four teams, expanded to 12 and — it is speculated — retained its Power Five status.

For some, that was a signal that major university football is going to gather around a campfire of the biggest brands again.

“We’ve lost two big brands,” a Big 12 AD said. “That would be like the Big Ten losing Michigan and Ohio State. Don’t take anything away, but Purdue doesn’t have that big of a brand. Indiana doesn’t have that big of a brand. If you do the anchor analogy, those were our two anchors. Every conference has them.”

A list of options has been mentioned, ranging from a “federation” of 30-60 teams to a group of 80-100 teams that would operate under the same rules. It would not be so much an exclusion from schools, but a standard that they have to meet.

At this point, the NCAA tournament and the 351 Division I members who contribute to its charm would not be affected. Schools from all three existing NCAA divisions (I, II, III) share the $800 million annual revenue of that event.

There are current minimum standards for FBS membership, including (just to name a few): sports sponsorship (16), minimum scheduling requirements (60% of games vs. FBS, 5+ home games), and average attendance (15,000). Raising the attendance minimum to 30,000 alone would theoretically cause 56 schools (43%) to lose FBS membership based on 2019 averages.

Consider voting top schools to increase their allocation to 95 football scholarships. (The current maximum is 85.) Those who couldn’t afford to fund those 10 extra grants would be priced out of the market and potentially end up in “Division IV”. The same goes for the idea of ​​fully funding equality sports. Those sports include baseball and football, which can have large rosters but distribute a finite number of grants. (For example, Division I baseball teams distribute 11.7 grants.)

What if those small sports were fully funded with grants that are the same as “headcount” sports like football? It would be conceivable that smaller schools would have to drop a level due to the increased financial obligation.

“Can you imagine that Georgia, in that hotbed of recruitment, actually had 100 scholarships?” asked that Power Five AD.

MAC Commissioner Jon Steinbrecher, whose conference may be impacted by higher operating costs, is undeterred.

“I feel comfortable based on conversations I’ve had between the FBS commissioners and with Greg Sankey,” he said. “I don’t think people should react too strongly or too little. Whatever the outcome, we are well positioned. Deregulation is very interesting to talk about in the abstract, but in reality it is terribly difficult to do. “

There has long been talk of an “escape” from the power schools of the NCAA itself. This isn’t that. Last December, the Knight’s Committee advised to completely separate the FBS from the association.

With conferences having wider powers, a new constitution would provide real subdivision. In 1978, Ivy League schools had the same voting rights as Big Ten schools, but they didn’t emphasize football in the same way. Those Ivy League schools eventually dropped to Division I-AA (FCS), which was able to sponsor its own playoff. Division IA (FBS) kept its lucrative bowl system.

When that split came, Division IA had 137 members with 43 in Division I-AA. Today those numbers are closer — 130 for FBS and 125 for FCS, although there will be some adjustments to those totals when this round of conference reshuffles is completed.

Not surprisingly, former Texas president J. Neils Thompson headed a committee that recommended the split 40 years ago.

“I don’t think it excludes anyone,” Lyons said of today’s thinking. “It just says, ‘Here are the criteria.’ If we go down that path, this is what it takes to be in this particular group.”

“Power Five” and “Group of Five” were terms that grew out of use by the media and university administrators around the time the Bowl Championship Series (BCS) was established in 1998. The qualification standards for those BCS scales drew an informal line between power conferences (ACC, Big East, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-10, SEC) and smaller leagues (Big West, Conference USA, Mid-American, WAC).

The Power Five now consists of the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12, and SEC, while the Group of Five consists of the American, Conference USA, MAC, Mountain West, and Sun Belt.

At the 2014 NCAA convention, autonomy voting rights were agreed for those five power conferences. At the time, enhanced voting rights for the Power Five formed the basis for the cost of attendance fees and NIL rights.

With the NCAA relinquishing power as it restructures, the Power Five may be seeking even more weighted votes to rule Division I. In the future, for example, it is thought that conferences will stand on their own to create and implement enforcement procedures.

“Some believe that when we made the changes, we didn’t go far enough in voting.” [in 2014]”It should be higher,” Lyons said. “I think you’re going to have the autonomy schools and conferences to get weighted votes.”

The rewrite of the constitution is part of the consequences of the Alston v. NCAA Supreme Court decision that stripped the NCAA of much of its power.