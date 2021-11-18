Breaking News: Firestorm in Omaha





Multiple sources have told me that the players of the USHL’s Omaha Lancers are planning a boycott of this weekend’s games amid incomprehensible turmoil surrounding the team. At the center of the controversy are reported budget cuts by the franchise that have resulted in players not paying for meals on the road – something that is standard in the top American league. In addition, players were reportedly forced to pay for their own hockey sticks and tape – again, the standard in the USHL. This is important because the USHL is a top developer of NCAA talent, meaning its players cannot receive money to be part of a team. That’s what counts USHLers college, unlike those who take the Canadian major junior route, where the kids get financial grants. “All equipment is paid for here,” said a director of another team. “The USHL costs zero dollars to play in.” In addition, video services were allegedly taken from the players, providing coaches with a crucial learning tool. According to multiple sources, all of these cuts have led to a standoff between coach/GM Chadd Cassidy and the team’s chairman and owner. What happened next is still a bit murky, but some sources claim Cassidy was fired last week, only to be asked to stay behind the bench because the Lancers no longer had enough coaches to work on the bench. Oddly enough, Omaha has been a good team on the ice this season, winning seven of their last ten games, including both last weekend’s games. In a press release sent this afternoon, the Lancers announced that they had hired an interim coach, Gary Graham, who joins the Indiana Jr. Fuel Program under the age of 18 (he was also previously the head coach of ECHL’s Fort Wayne Komets). The team also claimed that Cassidy had stepped down to “pursue other opportunities”. Cassidy has received high praise in the wake of the ordeal, including from Providence College coach Nate Leaman and parents of former players. The Lancers have gone through a lot of personnel changes lately and Cassidy himself was only in his first year with the organization. President David DeLuca was a captain in the Las Vegas Fire Department before joining the Lancers in 2017 as chief of corporate development, but less than a year later became team president. He has apparently been a personal friend of owner Koots DiCesare for a long time. Amid all the chaos, family counselors are inundated with phone calls from the players seeking advice and possibly trading with other USHL franchises. According to Brad Schlossman of the Grand Forks Herald in North Dakota, other coaches and staff have now resigned in support of their players and Cassidy. More on this story as it progresses. Calls to Cassidy, the Lancers and the USHL have not yet been answered.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.si.com/hockey/news/breaking-news-firestorm-in-omaha The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos