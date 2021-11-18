Tennis association doubts authenticity of email attributed to missing Chinese athlete

The head of the Womens Tennis Association on Wednesday questioned the veracity of an email attributed to: Peng Shuai, the Chinese athlete who has not been seen in public since a post on her social media account made allegations of sexual assault against a former top Chinese Communist Party official.

Association president Steve Simon said in a statement that the email sent to his organization and published by a verified Twitter feed of the state’s English-language satellite news channel in China only expressed concern about her safety and whereabouts.

I find it hard to believe that Peng Shuai wrote the email we received or believes what is attributed to her, Simon said, adding that the world needs independent and verifiable proof that she is safe.

I have repeatedly tried to reach her through numerous forms of communication, but to no avail, he said.

The email, which begins with the statement that it is from Peng, states that she was not missing or unsafe and that she was resting at home. The email has not been independently verified or reviewed by NBC News.

The email also criticized the Womens Tennis Association for releasing what it called unverified information about Peng without her consent, saying the assault charge was false.

The email surfaced as Naomi Osaka joined a growing number of tennis players and officials demanding answers about the 35-year-old star.

Osaka, the former Japanese number 1 in the world, posted a message on Tuesday under the hashtag #WhereIsPengShuai, which has been widely circulated on social media.

Censorship is never OK at any cost. I hope Peng Shuai and her family are safe and well, Osaka wrote. I am in shock of the current situation and I am sending love and light her way.

Novak Djokovic, Novak Djokovic, said on Monday that the situation was shocking and he could not imagine how her family is feeling.

Osaka, seen here at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, has spoken out about Black Lives Matter and mental health before. David Ramos / Getty Images

Peng is one of China’s biggest tennis stars of recent years. She is a former world No. 1 in doubles, winning doubles titles at Wimbledon and the French Open in 2013 and 2014 respectively.

The allegations made earlier this month on Pengs . were published Weibo Account, a Chinese social media platform similar to Twitter accused Zhang Gaoli, a former deputy prime minister in his 70s, of sexually assaulting her during an otherwise on-off relationship while in office.

The post posted on Weibo on Nov. 2 was quickly deleted and every online debate was… destroyed by government censorship who has blocked a list of related search terms.

Chinese officials did not respond to a request for comment this month when the allegations were posted, and the foreign ministry again did not respond on Wednesday. Zhang, who retired in 2018 and is no longer in the public eye, could not be reached for comment.

When asked about Peng during Thursday’s daily news media briefing, Beijing Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian replied: This is not a diplomatic question and I am not aware of the situation you mentioned.

The allegations against Zhang, who was once one of China’s most powerful officials, President Xi Jinping, are the most talked-about in the country’s own #MeToo movement.

We are deeply concerned about the uncertainty surrounding Peng’s immediate safety and whereabouts, Andrea Gaudenzi, the chairman of the ATP Tour, which leads the men’s race, said in a statement Monday. He called for a full, fair and transparent investigation into her allegations.

Simon, of the Womens Tennis Association, said: The New York Times On Sunday, several sources, including the Chinese Tennis Association, confirmed that Peng is safe and not under any physical threat.”

He told the Times that he believes Peng is in Beijing but cannot confirm this because neither he nor any other official or player he knows has been able to contact her directly.

Tennis is one of many sports grappling with how to balance China’s vast commercial opportunities with concerns over Beijing’s widely criticized human rights and censorship record. Simon told the Times that the WTA would consider boycotting China unless it sees appropriate results in the matter.

Czech-American tennis legend Martina Navratilova said in a tweet that this was a very strong attitude of WTA and the right attitude!

Let’s not be silent wrote French player Aliz Cornet, using the hashtag #WhereIsPengShuai. American player Jamie Hampton retweeted Ossaka’s statement, and adds: Thank you for stepping on the board, having a backbone, and using your platform to draw attention to real issues.

The post on Peng’s account did not say exactly when the alleged attack took place, and she said she was unable to provide evidence.

That afternoon I was very scared. I didn’t expect it to be like this, according to the post on her Weibo account. I didn’t agree to have sex with you and kept crying that afternoon.

She’s not the first Chinese celebrity to suddenly disappear from the public eye.

Movie megastar Fan Bingbing gone nearly a year in 2018 and 2019 after authorities ordered her to pay $129 million in unpaid taxes and fines. She emerged after apologizing, saying she was ashamed, and crediting the Communist Party’s great policies, without which there would be no Fan Bingbing.

Last year, Chinese tech billionaire Jack Ma disappeared for three months after he made comments that some interpreted as being critical of China’s financial regulators.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.