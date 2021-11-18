COMMENTS: Memphis goes to No. 17/17 Houston

MEMPHIS, Tenn. The University of Memphis Tigers will take to the road for the last time this regular season on Friday, November 19, to take on AAC rival and number 17/17-ranked Houston.

The match is scheduled for 8 p.m. CT-kick and will be broadcast nationally on ESPN2. The match can also be heard on the radio on 98.9 THE ROAR OF MEMPHIS.

SETTING UP THE SCNE

Last Saturday, the Tigers fell in a hard-fought battle against East Carolina, 30-29 in overtime, at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. True freshman quarterback Seth Henigan threw three touchdown passes and rushed for a team-best 61 yards.

defensive, Jacobi Francis has two interceptions for the Tigers, while Wardalis Ducksworth (2.5) and Jaylon Allen (2) helped Memphis rack up a season-best six sacks on the day.

Last season, Memphis set an 8-3 head coach record Ryan Silverfield ‘s first season at the helm of the program. The year ended with a 25-10 win over Florida Atlantic in the Montgomery Bowl.

SCOUTING HOUSTON

Houston dismantled Temple in Philadelphia last Saturday, 37-8, to take the team’s ninth straight win, moving up to 9-1 overall on the season and 7-0 in AAC play.

Also with the win, Houston became the first team to earn a berth for the AAC Championship game on December 4.

Houston remained number 17 in both the Associated Press Top 25 and the AFCA Coaches poll. The team debuted at number 24 in the College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday.

Prior to the start of the season, the Cougars finished fourth in the AAC, behind Cincinnati, UCF and SMU in a poll of the league’s media.

Last season, Houston ended an abridged COVID-19 season with an overall record of 3-5 and a conference grade of 3-3. The Cougars earned a berth at the New Mexico Bowl where they lost to Hawaii, 28-14.

WITHIN THE SERIES

Saturday’s game against Houston will mark the 30th all-time meeting between the two programs from the 1963 season.

The Cougars lead the all-time series against the Tigers, 16-13, including a score of 7-6 in Houston.

Memphis has won five in a row in the series, with the last loss to the Tigers in the 2015 campaign.

Last season, the Memphis defeated Houston 30-27 at the Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium as Riley Patterson hit a 47-yard field goal as time went on. Wide receiver Calvin Austin III had seven catches for 74 yards and touchdown while linebacker Jaylon Allen returned a fumble 85 yards for a score.

ONE OF THE ELITE PROGRAMS IN THE NATION

Memphis has recorded 70 wins since 2014, giving the Tigers the 10th most wins in the nation on that stretch.

The 70 wins are the most for American Athletic Conference schools on that stretch.

The Tigers also rank 14th in the country in terms of winning percentage going back to 2014 with their 70-31 (.693) score.

Memphis is one of only five FBS programs to have at least eight wins in the past seven seasons (Alabama, Clemson, Georgia and Oklahoma).

DIFFICULT SCHEDULE

Houston will become the sixth team to qualify for the bowl that Memphis has faced this season, making the Tigers the 10th qualifying bowl for the most in the nation this year.

Memphis is 2-3 in those games this year, with victories over Mississippi State and SMU. The Tigers’ losses have come against UTSA, UCF and East Carolina.

NOVEMBER NUMBERS

Memphis is 17-1 in the team’s last 18 games in November, dating back to the 2016 season.

The Tigers saw the team’s 17-game winning streak broken against East Carolina in overtime, 30-29, on Nov. 13.

NON-SATURDAY SUCCESS

Since the start of 2014, Memphis is 20-2 in regular-season non-Saturday games, including a 10-2 point on the road.

Memphis has been 14-2 in Friday night games since 2014.

The Tigers are 6-0 in Thursday night games and 10-0 in the Liberty Bowl in non-Saturday regular season games.

SEVEN STRAIGHT BOWLS

Memphis’ win over Florida Atlantic in the Montgomery Bowl marked the program’s seventh straight season with a bowling game.

The 25-10 win over FAU under head coach Ryan Silverfield marked the first win in a bowl game since taking a 55-48 win over BYU in the 2014 Miami Beach Bowl.

Entering 2021, Memphis has the longest active streak of bowling appearances in the AAC at seven.

AMAZING AUSTIN III

Red shirt senior Calvin Austin III has established itself as one of the best wide receivers and weapons in the NCAA.

Austin III ranks 12th in the NCAA in receiving yards (1026), 12th in receiving yards per game (102.6), 16th in receptions per game (6.7) and 16th in receiving touchdowns (8 ).

He leads the AAC in receiving yards, receiving yards per game, and receptions per game.

Austin III has posted two of the top five hosting games in program history this year. His 239 yards in Arkansas State rank second, while his 200 yards in Tulsa rank fifth.

ONE OF THE BEST RECEIVERS IN MEMPHIS HISTORY

Wide receiver Calvin Austin III has a historic season and career for the Tigers.

With his 1,026 receiving yards, Austin III ranks seventh all-time on the Memphis single-season list and ninth on the receiving list (67).

He is also tied for 11th on the program’s single-season receiving touchdown list (8).

For his career, Austin III is tied for second in touchdowns receiving (22), fourth in receiving yards (2,418) and fifth in receptions (149).

RUSSELL takes it all

linebacker JJ Russell ranks fourth in the NCAA in solo tackles (6.4) and sixth in total tackles (10.4).

During the season, he leads the team with a total of 104 tackles, including 64 solo.

REAL FIRST HENIGAN REMAINS

real freshman Seth Henigan has been one of the best quarterbacks in the country this season.

Henigan ranks ninth in the NCAA in passing yards per completion (14.86), 11th in total offense (321.0), 12th in passing yards per game (308.7), 14th in passing yards (2,778), 15th in yards per pass attempt (9.08) , 18th in passing touchdowns (21) and 25th in passing efficiency (156.1),

Henigan is the highest ranked true freshman in each of the categories.

With his 2,778 passing yards during the season, Henigan broke Paxton Lynch’s program record of 2,056 passing yards as a freshman, set during Lynch’s redshirt year in 2013.

Henigan’s 463 passing yards in Tulsa were the fourth most passing yards in Memphis history.

After his 22-of-33 for 417 yards and five touchdown feats at Arkansas State on Sept. 11, Henigan was named to the Davey O’Brien Award Great 8 and to the Davey O’Brien Award Watch List for the midseason.

Against Nicholls on September 4, Henigan became the first true freshman QB to kick off a season opener in Memphis football history.

YOUTH ARE SERVED

Memphis played a total of 27 red shirts or actual freshmen this season. Of that total, 12 are real freshmen.

From the real freshmen who played, quarterback Seth Henigan and defensive back Greg Rubin have started nine out of ten games each.

DEFENSIVE EXCELLENCE

Defensive Back Quindell Johnson ranked seventh in the NCAA this season in solo tackles (5.8) and 27th in the country in total tackles (8.9).

True freshman defense back Greg Rubin ranks 13th in the nation in defended passes (1.2).

IMPRESSIVE ATTACKS NUMBERS

The Tigers lit up the scoreboard this year and made the unit one of the best in the AAC.

The Tigers are ranked 18th in the NCAA in passing offense (303.3) and 22nd in the nation in total offense (450.5).

DYNAMIC DYNAMICS

Fifth year Sean Dykes makes his case as one of the best tight ends in the country this season, with 36 receptions for 548 yards and seven touchdowns.

His seven touchdowns rank third among all tight ends in the country, while his 548 receiving yards are fifth best and his 36 receptions seventh most.

Dykes is the most prolific tight end in the history of the program with his 1,685 receiving yards.

Prior to this season, he was on the Mackey Award Watch List and the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List.

In 2020, Dykes earned the Honorable-Mention All-American Athletic Conference honors after 47 receptions for 581 yards and seven touchdowns.

He averaged 12.4 yards per catch and had a total of two games with over 100 yards reception, including a standout performance in the win over USF, with 147 yards and two scores on seven catches.

STUD POINT

red shirt punter Joe Doyle has been great for the Tigers this season and has established itself as one of the best in the nation.

Doyle and Memphis are ninth in the NCAA in point return defense (4.22) and 44th in net punting (40.56).

Over the year, Doyle has punted 34 times for an average of 46.4 yards, including 14 from 50 yards or more and 12 within the 20-yard line.

For his efforts, Doyle was named to the Ray Guy Award Watch List.

How to follow the tigers:For complete information on Memphis Tigers Football, visit www.GoTigersGo.com and follow the team’s social media channels Twitter, Instagram and facebook.