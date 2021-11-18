Sports
Azeem Rafiq: Young cricketers react to racism in cricket scandal
Young cricketers have told Newsround that racism has no place in the sport.
It follows accusations of racism in recent weeks after former professional player Azeem Rafiq shared his experiences at the Yorkshire County Cricket Club (YCCC).
The cricketer told MPs on Tuesday that racist language was “constantly” used during his time at the club and that the sport “institutional” racist.
Children from a Yorkshire club told Newsround’s Martin that Rafiq’s treatment was unacceptable and that racism must be stopped in sport.
“He has worked very hard to get to that level and it doesn’t matter what color you are, you should all be treated the same,” said a young player.
Another added: “[He played] for England, and helped England win to make our country proud – he shouldn’t have to deal with so much racism.”
Yorkshire and other cricket clubs have been criticized for not doing enough to encourage British Asians to step up to the professional game.
Another young player agrees that more needs to be done: “I would like to see more Asians in the [Yorkshire] team. Players must report it [racism] if they see something happening.”
Who is Azeem Rafiq and what happened to him?
Azeem Rafiq is a former cricket captain who played for the Yorkshire County Cricket Club (YCCC) from 2008-2014 and 2016-2018. He also represented England at Under-19 level.
Last year, Rafiq said in an interview with sports broadcaster ESPN that “institutional racism” at YCCC had affected his mental health and that he was hurting every day from the racist behavior.
Later, an investigation by the club found that Rafiq had been “a victim of racial harassment and bullying”, but the club was criticized for not taking any action and no one was punished for their racist actions.
What now?
Azeem Rafiq says he is “determined” that sharing his experience of racism in Yorkshire will be the time “not just sports, but society as a whole” is moving in a different direction.
Over 1,000 people contacted an inquiry into discrimination in cricket in the past week.
The Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket (ICEC) asked everyone in cricket, at all levels, to share their own experiences of discrimination and inclusion in the game on November 8.
ICEC chairman Cindy Butts said it showed cricket “must change now”.
She added: “Since the launch of part one of our call for evidence last week, more than 1,000 people have already signed up to share their experiences with us.”
Lord Patel, who took over as chairman of the Yorkshire County cricket club on November 5, also spoke to MPs on Tuesday.
He said: “There is no quick fix for the obvious problems that have been identified, and the problems are complex, not least the charge of institutional racism that must be addressed directly.”
