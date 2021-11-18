Live updates of Thursday’s title games

CEDAR FALLS Greetings from the UNI-Dome, home of the Iowa State High School Football Championship.

It’s Championship Thursday here, and we have four title games scheduled for today. Here they are, with their scheduled kick-off times.

8 player : Easton Valley (12-0) vs. CAM, Anita (12-0), 9:30 AM

: Easton Valley (12-0) vs. CAM, Anita (12-0), 9:30 AM Class A, first class : West Hancock (12-0) vs. Grundy Center (11-1), 1:00 PM

: West Hancock (12-0) vs. Grundy Center (11-1), 1:00 PM Class 1A : Van Meter (12-0) vs. West Sioux (11-1), 4 p.m.

: Van Meter (12-0) vs. West Sioux (11-1), 4 p.m. Class 4A: Cedar Rapids Xavier (11-1) vs. Lewis Central (10-2), 7 p.m.

Also on Friday, the action continues with the Class 2A, 3A and 5A championship games.

We will be providing regular updates here during today’s promotion. Here is more information abouthow to watch and follow today’s action from the UNI-Dome.

Only seven games left in the 2021 high school football season. Let’s enjoy the ride.

Class A: Grundy Center vs. West Hancock

FINAL: West Hancock 19, Grundy Center 14

By the narrowest margin, the West Hancock Eagles completed their 13-0 season with a Class A championship game win over Grundy Center on Thursday.

Spartans running back Dayne Zinkula scored early in the fourth on a 9-yard run to narrow West Hancock’s lead to 19-14. The Spartans then forced and recovered a fumble, but three-and-out and punt. Next, the defense forced West Hancock to kick and the offense got the ball over the 20-yard line with minutes and a chance to win.

Grundy Center then put together a masterful 14-game drive… that ended with the expiration of time after Logan Knaack’s 15-yard rush to the Eagles’ 9-yard line. Game is over.

This is West Hancock’s second state title in three years and this is the third year in a row that Grundy Center has placed second.

END 3: West Hancock 19, Grundy Center 7

The Eagles have taken control of this game and are only a quarter away from the title.

West Hancock quarterback Mitchell Smith completed a 34-yard touchdown pass to Rylan Barnes and went up 19-7 early in the third quarter. Then, in defense, the Eagles forced sales on downs deep within their own territory, entering the fourth quarter in control of their state title fate.

HALF-TIME: West Hancock 13, Grundy Center 7

The defenses stepped up in the second quarter.

West Hancock’s Kane Zuehl intercepted Grundy Center near the red zone to stop a potential scoring drive to open the second quarter. A few minutes later, West Hancock’s Matthew Francis scored a run at 19 yards.

After that, both teams traded empty possessions that did not enter the opponent’s territory. This should be one hell of a second half.

END 1: Grundy Center 7, West Hancock 7

Both teams traded long-scoring possessions in the first quarter in this battle for the powerhouse.

Grundy Center got things rolling with a 14-play scoring drive capped by Logan Knaack’s 1-yard rushing touchdown. The Spartans had to convert a fourth-and-1 on West Hancock’s 4-yard line before the touchdown.

The Eagles responded with a 10-play scoring drive of their own, with Braden Walk scoring on a 24-yard rush. They also had to convert a fourth deficit during the drive, close to midfield.

Good back and forth action so far.

8 Player: CAM vs. Easton Valley

FINAL: CAM 42, Easton Valley 40

CAM finished with a total of 514 yards and Easton Valley logged 425 in a great game for the state championship. CAM was left until 1:06 left in the third quarter, when Lane Spieker’s 50-yard catch-and-run touchdown pass to Cade Ticknor put the Cougars at 36-33, and they never got behind.

END 3: CAM 36, Easton Valley 33

CAM has taken the lead after a back-and-forth quarter.

This is what happened:

Conor Gruver led a 13-game scoring drive to open the third quarter and lead CAM 33-22; the 2-point conversion failed. CAM and Spieker responded immediately with a 48-yard touchdown run from CAM’s superstar quarterback to take it to 33-28.

CAM then forced Easton Valley’s ensuing drive to stop at CAM’s 32-yard line, and Easton Valley punted. CAM started the next possession at the 10-yard line, but took the first game lead on Spieker’s 50-yard catch-and-run touchdown pass to Cade Ticknor to rise 36-33 with just over a minute to go in the quarter .

HALF TIME: Easton Valley 27, CAM 22

Much quieter second quarter at least when it came to scoring points.

Conor Gruver threw his fourth touchdown pass of the half, a 28-yarder to Carson Fuegen to give Easton Valley a 27-14 lead. CAM reacted immediately as Lane Spieker scored on a 39-yard run and then hit Cade Ticknor for the 2-point conversion to make it 27-22.

That was all the points in the second half, but both teams move the ball relatively easily. They combined for a total of 549 yards in offense in the first half: CAM with 307, Easton Valley with 242.

Gruver went 17-of-23 for 208 and four touchdowns. Spieker is 5-of-11 passes for 169 and one touchdown, and has rushed 16 times for 80 yards and one more score. The Cougars have turned the ball three times, but are just five behind by the half. That says a lot, I think.

The second half will start here in a little while. Stay tuned.

END 1: Easton Valley 21, CAM 14

The fireworks continued when Lane Spieker hit CAM Sam Foreman for a 65-yard catch-and-run touchdown. That brought the Cougars in 21-14. They have the ball close to midfield to start the second quarter.

Easton Valley followed his three-straight touchdown drives with back-to-back punts. CAM survived a rocky first quarter, their rides ended: fumble, touchdown, turnover on downs, touchdown, interception to follow by just a possession.

Nice opening 12 minutes. Let’s see what the rest of the first half brings.

FIRST QUARTER

We already have some fireworks here at the UNI-Dome.

After three consecutive touchdown possessions, Easton Valley leads 14-6 midway through the first quarter, and this burst of scoring actually started with a fumble.

Lane Spieker, CAM’s attacking superstar, fiddled the ball away in the fifth play of scrimmage. Five plays later, Easton Valley scored on a 3-yard pass from Conor Gruver to Andin Farrell (who also recovered the fumble).

On CAM’s next possession, Cade Ticknor went 48 yards to the house to make it 7-6. Easton Valley got a strong return from Carson Fuegen, which led to another River Hawk touchdown this time, as Conor Gruver hit Aidan Gruver on a beautiful 31-yard pass.

Exciting stuff so far.

Cody Goodwin covers wrestling and high school sports for the Des Moines Register.