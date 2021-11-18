Connect with us

Live updates of Thursday’s title games

CEDAR FALLS Greetings from the UNI-Dome, home of the Iowa State High School Football Championship.

It’s Championship Thursday here, and we have four title games scheduled for today. Here they are, with their scheduled kick-off times.

  • 8 player: Easton Valley (12-0) vs. CAM, Anita (12-0), 9:30 AM
  • Class A, first class: West Hancock (12-0) vs. Grundy Center (11-1), 1:00 PM
  • Class 1A: Van Meter (12-0) vs. West Sioux (11-1), 4 p.m.
  • Class 4A: Cedar Rapids Xavier (11-1) vs. Lewis Central (10-2), 7 p.m.

Also on Friday, the action continues with the Class 2A, 3A and 5A championship games.

We will be providing regular updates here during today’s promotion. Here is more information abouthow to watch and follow today’s action from the UNI-Dome.

Only seven games left in the 2021 high school football season. Let’s enjoy the ride.

Class A: Grundy Center vs. West Hancock

FINAL: West Hancock 19, Grundy Center 14

By the narrowest margin, the West Hancock Eagles completed their 13-0 season with a Class A championship game win over Grundy Center on Thursday.

Spartans running back Dayne Zinkula scored early in the fourth on a 9-yard run to narrow West Hancock’s lead to 19-14. The Spartans then forced and recovered a fumble, but three-and-out and punt. Next, the defense forced West Hancock to kick and the offense got the ball over the 20-yard line with minutes and a chance to win.

