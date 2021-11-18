Fantasy Hockey Calendar Hack – The Whimsical Schedule You Should Be Using

We’ve all experienced it. Facing a full slate on a hectic Saturday, forced to make tough decisions in daily adaptive competitions over who to play and who on the bench. The NHL’s habit of rolling out skewed regular season schedules — 14 games one day and two the other, etc. — is often frustrating for dedicated fans and invested fantasy managers alike.

Of course there is the quality of the player, the strength of the match-up and other factors to consider, but points are left in the bank anyway. While such decision-making is part of the fantasy course, it can still be frustrating.

So why not maximize the FPG potential of your fantasy items by playing to the party or famine rhythm of the schedule? As usual, some teams play on lightly scheduled evenings more often than others. By setting the benchmark at seven matches – when more than half of the league is inactive – I have tabulated which clubs are booked to compete on such so-called slower nights, from November 19 to the end of the season on April 29.

There is a lot of discrepancy. While the red-hot Anaheim Ducks (more on this below) compete on 24 such lighter dates, the Nashville Predators feature in just nine. As such, in pursuit of as balanced an arrangement as possible on any given day, and maximizing value, and All else being equal in ESPN’s standard game, there’s an argument for roasting Ryan Getzlaf over Matt Duchene. Just for example. In that regard, here’s a fantasy tour of a handful of squads that often play when others don’t.

An important note: This applies to the NHL regular season schedule as of November 18. Other COVID-related postponements (see: Ottawa Senators) can still shake up games.

Winnipeg Jets: The Jets are slated to compete on 26 days with less concentrated action and are one of several Western Conference clubs seeking calendar-friendly fantasy talent. Defender Nate Schmidt (included in 32.8% of ESPN.com leagues) proves valuable in leagues that reward blocked shots in addition to scoring. Schmidt is widely available and currently leads the blue line of Winnipeg in power play points with six.

Up front, Blake Wheeler (92.8%) may be worth targeting via trade after suspending several games in accordance with the competition’s COVID-19 protocols. Some of Wheeler’s fantasy managers — no doubt frustrated by the attacker’s slow warm-up after COVID — may be in the mood for a change. On par with a red-hot Kyle Connor, points will soon be coming for the Winnipeg captain. The same goes for Mark Scheifele, who has shown signs of life with a goal in each of his past two games. Both Wheeler and Scheifele, as top six assets with impressive fantasy resumes, will bounce back within two hours. With a record of 7-1-2 in their last 10, the Jets have won three in a row.

Colorado avalanche: By my count, the Avalanche compete on 24 dates where less than half of the league is active between now and the end of the season. Allowing the likes of Nathan MacKinnon (if healthy), Mikko Rantanen and Gabriel Landeskog to earn valuable Fantasy Points without beating another valuable asset for a lineup spot.

But don’t mind Avs’ heavier hitters, who are overwhelmingly roasted across the ESPN spectrum. There’s a secondary fantasy gaggle worth checking out in Colorado, led by Nazem Kadri and his blistering, seven-game scoring series. With four goals and nine assists on 21 shots, Kadri averages 3.66 fantasy points per game. The feisty second-line center leads his team in power play scores, ranking in just 37.5% of ESPN.com leagues. That’s wild. Linemates Andre Burakovsky and Valeri Nichushkin – who have recently returned to action – are also viable options in a deeper fantasy competition. On the blue line, Samuel Girard deserves to grab it as soon as possible, if it’s free.

Anaheim ducks: As if fantasy managers need one more reason to love the Ducks this season. A revitalized Getzlaf already has five assists (17) more than last year, Troy Terry is finally emerging as a true scoring force to be reckoned with, and rookie Trevor Zegras is drawing new attention with four goals in his last two games.

Veteran defenders Cam Fowler and Kevin Shattenkirk hum along on the blue line, and goalkeeper John Gibson drives a seven-game win, giving Anthony Stolarz the lone win on Anaheim’s perfect ride dating back to Halloween. And, as has been tradition over the years, the Ducks are competing on less scheduled days more often than most, with a total of 24 lightly booked dates between now and the end of the season. So folks like Getzlaf (55.4%), Fowler (57.5%) and top winger Adam Henrique (46.0%) might be around to make some fantasy hay when other teams are idle. Gibson – currently a top-five goalkeeper asset – remains available in nearly 40% of ESPN.com leagues. Zegras (19.9%), currently centering a second scoring line with Sonny Milano, also deserves monitoring, if not outright roster, in deeper fantasy leagues.

New York Rangers: In the Eastern Conference, the Rangers, along with the Washington Capitals, play an inordinate amount of games on quieter days. Of the 23 in total, Gerard Gallant’s team will participate 10 times between now and December 22, when less than half of the competition is active. They are also common on eight match slates. When it comes to roasting fantasy-friendly New York skaters, there’s no time like the present.

While there is no doubt that stars Mika Zibanejad, Artemi Panarin and Chris Kreider – and good luck snatching goalkeeper Igor Shesterkin from a rival manager – a few under-radar resources remain available. Centering a scoring line with Panarin could allow Ryan Strome (74.7%) to be free in shallower competitions. Set aside under COVID protocols to start the season, the 28-year-old has a goal and four assists (plus four) in his most recent four appearances. That works out to an average of 2.0 fantasy points per game in ESPN standard leagues. Why not count on lighter nights when others are free? Kaapo Kakko (6.6%) expects a breakthrough this preseason and is finally showing some scoring ability with a goal in each of his last two games, plus an assist. By betting on a continuation of this trend, the second overall draft pick (2019) may be worth a kite in deeper competitions, alongside Panarin and Strome.

Vancouver Canucks: Strikers Elias Pettersson (96.7%) and Brock Boeser (80.1%) will not struggle forever, no matter who leads the team or leads the bench. The club’s best skaters, who compete for the underperforming Canucks – another Western Conference team that sees more regular action on lighter nights – will have ample opportunity to play better on days when few other clubs are active. I know there isn’t much to adore about what this Vancouver club is doing right now, but they can’t keep up such a mediocre game much longer. Consider testing the market for what a discouraged manager might want in exchange for Petterson, in particular. Mind you I would avoid rolling out goalkeeper Thatcher Demko until there is a real sign to reclaim life on the BC coast.

At the other end of the action-heavy spectrum, the following teams are booked on 13 or fewer lightly scheduled (seven or fewer) dates between Nov. 19 and April 29: Carolina Hurricanes, Montreal Canadiens, Ottawa Senators, New York Islanders, Florida San Jose Sharks Panthers, Nashville Predators.